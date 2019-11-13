Munich Host City Events

When we say the streets of Munich will be buzzing with all things football, we’re not exaggerating. UEFA have teamed up with the city of Munich to bring you an action-packed calendar of UEFA EURO 2020-related events.

Remember you’ll find out more, first, on the UEFA EURO 2020 app and UEFA.com.

What’s on?

🎭 Street Activations Location:

All across the city Dates and timings:

Every match day in Munich (16.06, 20.06, 24.06, 03.07) Street artists will bring colour and excitement across the whole city to create a true carnival atmosphere.

💡 Light Art Location:

Right in the heart of Munich – exact locations to be announced closer to the tournament Dates and timings:

Every match day in Munich (16.06, 20.06, 24.06, 03.07) It’s all about bringing the city to life, and we’re not speaking figuratively. Munich will be showcasing different illuminations across their city’s buildings to make sure your matchdays truly glimmer.

🎨 Street Art Gallery Location:

Marienhof to the Landschaftsstraße Timings:

During the tournament Munich’s Street Art Gallery will give street artists and young adults the opportunity to realise football related art on Marienhof’s sound barriers. The 4.8m construction barriers will become much more as they are brought to life with colour and expression.

👟 Munich Sports Festival Location:

Königsplatz Dates and timings:

12 July 2020 If you’ve had enough of football, Munich Sports Festival has 90 different sports for you to try out for free! The festival is open to everyone, so make sure you head to Königsplatz to enjoy your (second) favourite sport.

🎞️ AWO Munich Fan Project Dates and timings:

Two exhibitions with five evening events AWO Munich will be host two football-focused exhibitions, so if you want to extend your experience beyond the match, they’ll have readings, discussion and workshops for football fans to enjoy.

👩‍👩‍👦‍👦 Kids and Culture Festival Location:

Between Transport Centre and the Old Congress Hall Dates and timings:

17 – 21 June 2020 Munich’s Kids and Culture festival is the perfect way make the little ones a part of the UEFA EURO 2020 experience. The event will feature workshops, performances and join-in activities in both culture and sports related fields.