Portugal through, England and France impress

Group A

Kosovo 0-4 England

Already-qualified England struck three late goals as they ended their UEFA EURO 2020 campaign with another emphatic win in Pristina. Harry Winks' neat first-half finish set the Three Lions on their way, but the game was still in the balance 11 minutes from time when Harry Kane scored a record-equalling 12th England goal of 2019. Substitutes Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount added to the tally in the closing minutes.

Bulgaria 1-0 Czech Republic

Vasil Bozhikov met Kiril Despodov's terrific free-kick with an emphatic header shortly after half-time as Bulgaria sealed their only win of the group stage. Already through to the finals, the Czech Republic were dominant throughout, only to run aground against a home side set up to counter. Indeed, although plenty of chances came Tomáš Souček's way and Martin Doležal had a golden opportunity late on, Bulgaria stood firm.

Group B

Luxembourg 0-2 Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo's 99th international goal finished off Luxembourg and secured the holders' UEFA EURO 2020 spot. Luxemburg put in an impressive display, stifling Portugal's rhythm and threatening on the counter, but the turning point came just before the interval. In a change of tack and against the run of play, Bruno Fernandes finished magnificently from Bernardo Silva's direct, lofted ball over the top. Ronaldo tapped in late on to seal the win.

Serbia 2-2 Ukraine

Ukraine snatched a dramatic late draw through Artem Besedin's added-time strike to finish Group B unbeaten, and end Serbia's faint hopes of automatic qualification. The hosts twice took the lead through Dušan Tadić's early penalty and Aleksandar Mitrović's neat finish just after the break, either side of Roman Yaremchuk's header.

Group H

Albania 0-2 France

Antoine Griezmann ensured France finish top of Group H with a classy forward display in Tirana. The Barcelona star created the first and scored the second, both in the first half, with Olivier Giroud prevented from adding further goals by goalkeeper Etrit Berisha and the woodwork.

Moldova 1-2 Iceland

The first of Iceland's two superb team efforts culminated in the 17th minute when Birkir Bjarnason drilled in from Mikael Anderson's neat through ball. After Nicolae Milinceanu levelled, Gylfi Sigurdsson restored Iceland's advantage. His opportunity to put the game to bed from the spot late on was denied by Alexei Koşelev.

Andorra 0-2 Turkey

Two first-half goals from Enes Ünal ensured that Turkey ended their campaign with a comfortable victory. Making eight changes to the side that secured qualification on Saturday, the visitors were always in command. Enes Ünal tapped in after Ömer Bayram's cross-shot was saved before netting a penalty when he was fouled by goalkeeper Josep Gomes.