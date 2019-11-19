Wales through on last night of qualifiers

Group C

Germany 6-1 Northern Ireland

Germany capped a successful campaign with a straightforward win lit up by Serge Gnabry’s hat-trick – his second at this level – which took the forward to 13 Germany goals in as many games. After Northern Ireland snatched a shock lead through Michael Smith’s first international goal, Die Mannschaft hit back through Gnabry and were in front just before half-time thanks to Leon Goretzka’s close-range finish. Gnabry got his second within 66 seconds of the restart and claimed the match ball on the hour with a deft strike. Goretzka added another and Julian Brandt rounded off the scoring.

Netherlands 5-0 Estonia

Georginio Wijnaldum’s hat-trick ensured the Oranje signed off qualification with a resounding win even though Germany’s victory denied them top spot. Both Wijnaldum and Nathan Aké headed home inside 20 minutes before the midfielder completed his treble from two passes by debutant Calvin Stengs. Another newcomer, Myron Boadu, completed the scoring.



Group E

Wales 2-0 Hungary

Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale and Daniel James inspired Wales to qualification for their second successive EURO and consigned Hungary to the play-offs on what became a comfortable night for the hosts. The Juventus midfielder nodded the 15th-minute opener from a precise Bale cross before firing a close-range second two minutes after half-time.

Slovakia 2-0 Azerbaijan

Goals from Róbert Boženík and Marek Hamšík gave Slovakia a 2-0 victory against Azerbaijan, but their hopes of automatic qualification were ended by Wales’ victory over Hungary. Needing both to win and for the Welsh game to end in a draw, Slovakia took a first-half lead through Boženík, doubling it late on when Hamšík's strike was deflected in.



Group G

Poland 3-2 Slovenia

After an early rocket by Sebastian Szymański had been cancelled out by Tim Matavž's close-range finish, it took some Robert Lewandowski magic, finishing after a mazy run, to restore the home advantage. Josip Iličić found a second equaliser from close range but Poland finally prevailed when Jacek Góralski tapped in their third. Jasmin Kurtić was sent off for the visitors and Poland held on to top spot.

Latvia 1-0 Austria

Latvia had something to celebrate at last as they beat already-qualified Austria for their sole victory of this campaign. The hosts came alive after the interval, Mārcis Ošs steering in the only goal from a corner. Pavao Pervan then came to Austria's rescue parrying a Vladislavs Gutkovskis effort, while Michael Gregoritsch rattled the home woodwork when Austria upped the pressure belatedly and in vain.



North Macedonia 1-0 Israel

Boban Nikolov struck in first-half added time to give North Macedonia a narrow victory over Israel, with both sides already guaranteed a play-off place. Nikolov, who had already missed a good chance, guided the ball home after a corner was half-cleared and Israel, despite late pressure, could not find an equaliser.



Group I

Belgium 6-1 Cyprus

The Red Devils made it ten wins from ten in Group I, despite Nicholas Ioannou’s fine opener on the break for the visitors. Christian Benteke levelled, before two Kevin De Bruyne finishes, a Yannick Carrasco effort, an own goal and a second for Benteke steamrolled Cyprus.

San Marino 0-5 Russia

With their EURO place secured, Russia put five goals past San Marino to finish qualifying on a high. Daler Kuzyaev and Sergei Petrov earned a two-goal half-time lead, while an improved second-half showing saw Aleksei Miranchuk add a third before an excellent strike from Aleksei Ionov and an impressive team goal by Nikolai Komlichenko.



Scotland 3-1 Kazakhstan

Behind on 34 minutes after Baktiyor Zainutdinov sent a fierce shot into the net from outside the box, play-off hopefuls Scotland rallied after the break. John McGinn’s deflected free-kick levelled things up, with Steven Naismith’s header and a late McGinn finish just reward for the hosts.

