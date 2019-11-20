UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament draw pots confirmed

Wednesday 20 November 2019

Check out who is in which pot for the UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament draw on 30 November.

The UEFA EURO 2020 draw takes place on Friday 30 November

The pots have been finalised for the UEFA EURO 2020 group stage draw in Bucharest, Romania on 30 November.

Pot 1 

Belgium
Italy (hosts, Group A)
England (hosts, Group D)
Germany (hosts, Group F)
Spain (hosts, Group E)
Ukraine

Pot 2

France
Poland
Switzerland
Croatia
Netherlands (hosts, Group C)
Russia (hosts, Group B)

Pot 3

Portugal
Turkey
Denmark (hosts, Group B)
Austria
Sweden
Czech Republic

Pot 4 

Wales
Finland
Winner play-off Path A
Winner play-off Path B
Winner play-off Path C
Winner play-off Path D

How the pots were determined

Seedings are based on overall European Qualifiers rankings, which were determined as follows (results against teams in sixth place were discarded):

a) final position in group
b) points
c) goal difference
d) goals scored
e) away goals scored
f) number of wins
g) number of away wins
h) lower disciplinary points total (3 points for red card including for second booking, 1 point for single yellow card for a player in a match)
i) position in overall UEFA Nations League rankings

Overall European Qualifiers rankings

RankingTeamGroup pos.PointsGoal diff.Pot
1Belgium124+241
2Italy124+221
3England121+311
4Germany121+231
5Spain120+171
6Ukraine120+131
7France119+152
8Poland119+82
9Switzerland117+132
10Croatia117+102
11Netherlands219+172
12Russia218+112
13Portugal217+163
14Turkey217+73
15Denmark216+173
16Austria216+53
17Sweden215+73
18Czech Republic215+23
19Wales214+44
20Finland212+14

