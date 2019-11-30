UEFA EURO 2020 draw: who can play who?

Group possibilities

Group A (hosts: Rome, Baku)

Italy

France/Poland/Switzerland/Croatia

Portugal/Turkey/Austria/Sweden/Czech Republic

Finland/Wales

Group B (Saint Petersburg, Copenhagen)

Belgium

Russia

Denmark

Finland/Wales

Group C (Amsterdam, Bucharest)

Ukraine

Netherlands

Portugal/Turkey/Austria/Sweden/Czech Republic

*Winner play-off path A (only if Romania) or D (Georgia/North Macedonia/Kosovo/Belarus)

* The Path for the team from Pot 4 will be determined as follows:

If Romania win Path A then they go in Group C; the winner of Path D completes Group F.

If Iceland, Bulgaria or Hungary win Path A then they go in Group F; the winner of Path D completes Group C.

Group D (London, Glasgow)

England

France/Poland/Switzerland/Croatia

Portugal/Turkey/Austria/Sweden/Czech Republic

Winner play-off path C (Scotland/Norway/Serbia/Israel)

Group E (Bilbao, Dublin)

Spain

France/Poland/Switzerland/Croatia

Portugal/Turkey/Austria/Sweden/Czech Republic

Winner play-off path B (Bosnia and Herzegovina/Slovakia/Republic of Ireland/Northern Ireland)

Group F (Munich, Budapest)

Germany

France/Poland/Switzerland/Croatia

Portugal/Turkey/Austria/Sweden/Czech Republic

**Winner play-off path A (Iceland/Bulgaria/Hungary) or D (Georgia/North Macedonia/Kosovo/Belarus)

**The Path for the team from Pot 4 will be determined as follows:

If Iceland, Bulgaria or Hungary win Path A then they go in Group F; the winner of Path D complete Group C.

If Romania win Path A then they go in Group C; the winner of Path D complete Group F.

Team by team

Austria

Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain, Ukraine

Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, Netherlands

Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D

Belgium (Group B)

Pot 2: Russia

Pot 3: Denmark

Pot 4: Wales, Finland

Croatia

Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain

Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic

Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D

Czech Republic

Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain

Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, Netherlands

Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D

Denmark (Group B, hosts)

Pot 1: Belgium

Pot 2: Russia

Pot 4: Wales, Finland

England (Group D, hosts)

Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia

Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic

Pot 4: winners of play-off path C

Finland

Pot 1: Belgium, Italy

Pot 2: France, Russia, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia

Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Denmark, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic

France

Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain

Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic

Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D

Germany (Group F, hosts)

Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia

Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic

Pot 4: winners of play-off path A or D

Italy (Group A, hosts)

Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia

Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic

Pot 4: Wales, Finland

Netherlands (Group C, hosts)

Pot 1: Ukraine

Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic

Pot 4: winner of play-off path A or D

Poland

Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain

Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic

Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D

Portugal

Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain

Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, Netherlands

Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D

Russia (Group B, hosts)

Pot 1: Belgium

Pot 3: Denmark

Pot 4: Wales, Finland

Spain (Group E, hosts)

Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia

Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic

Pot 4: winner of play-off path B

Sweden

Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain

Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, Netherlands

Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D

Switzerland

Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain

Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic

Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D

Turkey

Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain

Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, Netherlands

Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D

Ukraine (Group C)

Pot 2: Netherlands

Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic

Pot 4: winner of play-off path A or D

Wales

Pot 1: Belgium, Italy

Pot 2: France, Russia, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia

Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Denmark, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic