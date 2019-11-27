UEFA EURO 2024: all you need to know

Who are the hosts?

Germany was chosen to stage the 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship at a UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Nyon on 27 September 2018; Turkey was the only other nation that bid to stage UEFA EURO 2024. West Germany hosted the 1988 edition, but this will be the first time Germany has staged the UEFA European Championship since reunification. The 2006 FIFA World Cup was also held in Germany.

Host venues are as follows:

Berlin’s Olympiastadion has a capacity of over 70,000

Berlin: Olympiastadion (current capacity: 70,033)

Cologne: Stadion Köln (46,922)

Dortmund: BVB Stadion (61,524)

Dusseldorf: Düsseldorf Arena (46,264)

Frankfurt: Frankfurt Stadion (48,057)

Gelsenkirchen: Arena AufSchalke (49,471)

Hamburg: Hamburg Arena (50,215)

Leipzig: RB Arena (46,635)

Munich: Fuβball Arena München (66,026)

Stuttgart: Arena Stuttgart (50,998)

It has yet to be confirmed which venue will stage the final.

Germany qualify for the finals as hosts, meaning that the nation will be represented at a 14th consecutive EURO; Germany/West Germany have featured at every EURO since 1972. West Germany won the 1972 and 1980 editions, while the reunited Germany triumphed at EURO ’96.

The Fuβball Arena München was chosen as a UEFA EURO 2020 venue

The ten venues chosen to host games at the tournament include nine of the stadiums used at the 2006 World Cup plus the Düsseldorf Arena.

Uniquely, the Fuβball Arena München will be staging matches for the second EURO in succession; Bayern München’s home stadium was one of 12 arenas selected as host venues for UEFA EURO 2020.

What are the key dates?

The Netherlands won the last EURO in Germany in 1988

December 2023: final tournament draw

June-July 2024: UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament

How will qualifying work?

Germany qualify as hosts, leaving a total of 23 finals berths to be filled via the European Qualifiers which run from March to November 2023, and via play-offs scheduled for March 2024.

What is the tournament format?

The format will be the same as for UEFA EURO 2020. The top two in each of the six final tournament groups will proceed to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.