EURO 2020 tickets: sales to fans of qualified teams closed

The window for fans of the 20 qualified teams to apply to watch their team's UEFA EURO 2020 games has now closed, as well as the ballot for supporters who do not follow a specific team.

This latest round of sales followed the general public ticket sales in summer 2019, when 19.3 million requests were received for the 1.5 million tickets on offer. There are over 3 million tickets available for UEFA EURO 2020 overall, with 82% allocated to all fans.

For all matches where demand exceeds supply, tickets for fans of the 20 qualified teams will be allocated in accordance with the process set by each national association. All applicants who apply for tickets will be notified of the outcome by the end of January 2020 at the latest.

Unsuccessful applicants for the public ballot may be invited (based on their ballot ranking) to purchase any available tickets at a later stage (due to failed payments or ticket returns).

Fans of the four play-off winners will be able to apply for tickets shortly after those ties have been completed on 31 March 2020.

