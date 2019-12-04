EURO 2020 tickets now on sale to fans of qualified teams

Fans of the 20 qualified teams can now apply for tickets to watch their team's UEFA EURO 2020 games exclusively via EURO2020.com.

Over half the tickets being made available for all games will be in the cheapest price category, with prices for group stage matches starting at €30 (in Baku, Bucharest and Budapest) and €50 in the other host cities.

Tickets for supporters of participating teams

Group stage: Copenhagen (14,000 tickets for supporters of participating teams)

Group stage: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Dublin, Glasgow and Saint Petersburg (20,000 tickets)

Group stage: Munich, Rome (24,000)

Group stage: London (28,000)

Round of 16: Amsterdam, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow and London (12,000)

Quarter-finals: Baku, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg (12,000)

Semi-finals: London (24,000)

Final: London (26,000)

Fans of the four play-off winners will be able to apply for tickets shortly after those ties have been completed on 31 March 2020.

This latest round of sales follows the general public ticket sales in summer 2019, when 19.3 million requests were received for the 1.5 million tickets on offer. There are over 3 million tickets available for UEFA EURO 2020 overall, with 82% allocated to all fans.

The football association (FA) of each team has its own application conditions for its fans, who will be able to apply for group stage match tickets or 'Follow my Team' tickets; these allow fans to attend a knockout stage match of their team, independent of location. If their team is eliminated prior to the match, fans will be reimbursed.

For all matches where demand exceeds supply, tickets will be allocated in accordance with the process set by each FA. All applicants who apply for tickets will be notified of the outcome by the end of January 2020.

Continuing the UEFA EURO 2020 Fans First ticket strategy launched in May 2019, supporters of all qualified sides can apply for Fans First tickets for the semi-finals and final, priced at just €85 and €95 respectively. Fans First tickets will be sold as conditional tickets, with supporters being reimbursed if their team is knocked out before the semi-final or final.

More tickets available for general public

Fans who do not meet the criteria set by their FA or who do not follow a specific team are now also encouraged again to apply via the public ballot on EURO2020.com/tickets; the next tranche of tickets is now available here.

Unsuccessful applicants may be invited (based on their ballot ranking) to purchase any available tickets at a later stage (due to failed payments or ticket returns).

Accessibility tickets for fans requiring easy-access seats, as well as for those who use a wheelchair, will be sold at the same price as the lowest price category 3 tickets, regardless of the seat position.

For information about UEFA EURO 2020 official hospitality sales packages, visit EURO2020.com/hospitality

A detailed ticketing brochure can be accessed here.

