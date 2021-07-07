EURO 2020 final: who is in it, when and where is it? Where to watch, TV channels and live streams

Wembley Stadium will be the setting for the UEFA EURO 2020 decider with the final taking place on Sunday 11 July at 21:00 CEST.

There have been 11 host cities for UEFA EURO 2020 since the tournament kicked off on 11 June 2021, but both semi-finals and the final take place in London.

Who is in the EURO 2020 final?

In Sunday's showpiece Italy, who beat Spain on penalties in the semi-finals, will take on an England side who required extra time to see off Denmark in the last four.

When and where is the EURO 2020 final?

The UEFA EURO 2020 final takes place on Sunday 11 July 2021, kicking off at 21:00 CEST. It was originally scheduled for 12 July 2020 before the tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wembley also staged the semi-finals on Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 July.

Where can I watch the UEFA EURO 2020 final?

Has Wembley staged a EURO final before?

The old Wembley Stadium – which was demolished in 2002 – hosted the EURO '96 decider. Germany were crowned European champions for a third time thanks to Oliver Bierhoff's golden goal against the Czech Republic.

Thirty years prior to that, England's 1966 FIFA World Cup triumph culminated at Wembley, the Three Lions beating West Germany 4-2 after extra time to lift the trophy on home soil.

In club competition, Manchester United (1968) and Liverpool (1978) have won two of the seven European Cup showpieces to have been held at the stadium. There have been two UEFA Champions League finals staged at Wembley since its reopening in 2007, with Barcelona prevailing in 2011 and Bayern triumphant two years later.

Who has played in and won the most EURO finals?

Germany/West German and Spain have been the most successful sides in the history of the UEFA European Championship, winning three editions each. Germany teams have featured in six finals in total; no other nation has appeared in more than four.

Have the hosts ever won a EURO final before?

Spain (1964), Italy (1968) and France (1984) all won the EURO final as host nations, but the hosts have also lost the decider on two occasions, with Portugal (2004) and France (2016) upstaged on home soil.

What has been the biggest win in a EURO final?

Spain beat Italy 4-0 to win the final of EURO 2012 in Kyiv.

What was the highest-scoring EURO final?

Four goals have been scored in two EURO finals; Spain beat Italy 4-0 to win the final of EURO 2012 in Kyiv while the 1976 final between West Germany and Czechoslovakia in Belgrade ended 2-2 after extra time, Czechoslovakia taking the trophy with a 5-3 shoot-out win.

Has anyone won the UEFA Champions League and the EURO final in the same summer?

Nine players have featured on the winning sides in both the European Cup/UEFA Champions League and EURO finals in the same summer:

1964: Luis Suárez (Internazionale Milano & Spain)

1988: Hans van Breukelen, Ronald Koeman, Berry van Aerle, Gerald Vanenburg (PSV Eindhoven & Netherlands)

2012: Fernando Torres, Juan Mata (Chelsea & Spain)

2016: Cristiano Ronaldo, Pepe (Real Madrid & Portugal)

The following players could feature in the UEFA EURO 2020 final having also been involved in Chelsea's 2021 UEFA Champions League final triumph.

England: Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount

Italy: Jorginho



Have any players played in more than one EURO final?

In total, 38 players have appeared in two finals. Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record of appearing in finals 12 years apart (2004 and 2016). No player has scored more than twice in a EURO final. Fernando Torres (Spain 2008, 2012) holds the unique distinction of having scored in two EURO finals. Berti Vogts (West Germany 1972, Germany 1996) is unique in having won the EURO as a player and a coach. He was a non-playing squad member in that 1972 final.

Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini would join the club if they play on Sunday, having both been involved in Italy's 2012 final loss to Spain.

Where has the EURO final been held?

The final has previously been hosted by 13 different venues in 12 countries. The EURO 2020 decider will be the 16th EURO final.

1960: Parc des Princes, Paris (France)

1964: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid (Spain)

1968: Stadio Olimpico, Rome (Italy)

1972: Roi Baudouin, Brussels (Belgium)

1976: Stadion FK Crvena zvezda, Belgrade (Yugoslavia)

1980: Stadio Olimpico, Rome (Italy)

1984: Parc des Princes, Paris (France)

1988: Olympiastadion, Munich (Germany)

1992: Ullevi, Gothenburg (Sweden)

1996: Wembley Stadium, London (England)

2000: Feijenoord Stadium, Rotterdam (Netherlands)

2004: Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon (Portugal)

2008: Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna (Austria)

2012: NSK Olimpiyskyi, Kyiv (Ukraine)

2016: Stade de France, Saint-Denis (France)

Who is the mascot?

Skillzy, a larger-than-life character inspired by freestyling, street and panna culture.