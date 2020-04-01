Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

1. Wash hands 2. Cough into bent elbow 3. Don't touch your face 4. Keep physical distance 5. Stay at home if unwell.
More info > 

eEURO 2020: play-off groups confirmed

Wednesday 1 April 2020

The ten group winners have advanced to the final tournament, with the runners-up confirmed for the play-offs.

The groups for the eEURO 2020 play-offs

The biggest ever national team efootball tournament is under way, with all 55 UEFA member associations involved in the UEFA eEURO 2020 qualifiers.

Over four Mondays in March the first ten eEURO finalists were decided, with play-offs in April determining the other six teams to contest May's finals.

Who has qualified for the finals?

Bosnia and Herzegovina
France
Germany
Greece
Israel
Italy
Luxembourg
Netherlands
Romania
Serbia

MEET THE FINALISTS

Who is in the play-offs?

Play-off Group 1: Austria, Croatia, Finland, Montenegro, Portugal
Play-off Group 2: Denmark, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Spain, Turkey

How qualifying works

Qualifying group stage: The 55 competing countries were divided into ten groups for the online qualifying phase by a draw held in January. Teams played each other twice in a 'home and away' format, with each encounter consisting of two 1-vs-1 matches and the aggregate score deciding the winner. Qualifying matches were played across four Mondays in March. The ten group winners qualified directly for the final tournament.

Qualifying play-offs: The ten group runners-up will compete in a play-off tournament staged over two matchdays to determine the other six finalists. The teams have been split into two groups of five, who play each other twice in a 'home and away' format. Each encounter consists of two 1-vs-1 matches and the aggregate score decides the winner. The top three in each group qualify for the final tournament.

Konami, the official EURO video game licensing partner, has just released its latest update of the official UEFA EURO 2020 video game. This update to eFootball PES 2020 will feature all 55 competing teams.

Results and fixtures

eEURO schedule

Qualifying group stage

9 March: Groups A–E MD1
16 March: Groups F–J MD1
23 March: Groups A–E MD2
30 March: Groups F–J MD2

eEURO 2020: Qualifying highlights

Play-off group stage

20 April: MD1
27 April: MD2

Finals

23 and 24 May

Where to watch it

Visit the fixtures and results page to see which games are set to be streamed.

Watch Matchday 1
Watch Matchday 2
Watch Matchday 3
Watch Matchday 4

How the finals work

The 16 finalist countries will be drawn into four groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to the quarter-finals. The group matches will involve a 2-vs-2 competition, best of one.

Games in the knockout stage will be a mixture of 1-vs-1 and 2-vs-2 competition, best of three, except for the final, which will be best of five.

eEURO 2020: All you need to know


What prize do the winners get?

A total of €100,000 in cash prizes will be split between the quarter-finalists, including €40,000 for the winners.

