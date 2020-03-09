UEFA eEURO 2020 qualifying under way

The biggest ever national team e-football tournament has kicked off, with all 55 of UEFA's member associations lining up for the start of the UEFA eEURO 2020 qualifiers.

Over the last four Mondays of March the first ten eEURO finalists will be decided, with play-offs in May determining the other six teams to contest July's finals.

How qualifying works

The 55 competing countries have been divided into ten groups for the online qualifying phase by a draw held in January. Teams will play each other twice in a 'home and away' format, with each encounter consisting of two 1-vs-1 matches and the aggregate score deciding the winner. Qualifying matches will be played across all four Mondays in March.

The ten group winners qualify directly for the final tournament. The ten runners-up will play in a play-off tournament staged over two matchdays in May to determine the other six finalists.

Konami, the official EURO video game licensing partner, has just released its latest update of the official UEFA EURO 2020 video game. This update to eFootball PES 2020 will feature all 55 competing teams.

eEURO schedule

Qualifying group stage

9 March: Groups A–E MD1

16 March: Groups F–J MD1

23 March: Groups A–E MD2

30 March: Groups F–J MD2

Play-off group stage

4 May: MD1

11 May: MD2

Finals

10 and 11 July

Where to watch it

UEFA is live-streaming a selection of matches on the official UEFA YouTube channel. Tune in to the live stream on Monday 9 March, beginning at 17:00 CET, for the opening game between England and Serbia.

How the finals work

The live event in London will produce the UEFA eEURO 2020 champions and takes place on 10 and 11 July, between the semi-finals and the final of UEFA EURO 2020.

The 16 finalist countries will be drawn into four groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to the quarter-finals. The group matches will involve a two-vs-two competition, best of one.

Games in the knockout stage will be a mixture of 1-vs-1 and 2-vs-2 competition, best of three, except for the final, which will be best of five.

What prize do the winners get?

A total of $100,000 in cash prizes will be split between the quarter-finalists, including $40,000 for the winners. Furthermore, the winners will receive tickets to the UEFA EURO 2020 final the following day in London.