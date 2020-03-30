Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

eEURO deciders: Watch live now

Monday 30 March 2020

There are still 11 spots up for grabs at July's UEFA eEURO 2020 final tournament; scroll down to watch qualifying live.

The biggest ever national team e-football tournament is under way, with all 55 of UEFA's member associations involved in the UEFA eEURO 2020 qualifiers.

Over the last four Mondays of March the first ten eEURO finalists will be decided, with play-offs in May determining the other six teams to contest July's finals.

APP USERS SHOULD CLICK HERE TO WATCH

How qualifying works

Qualifying group stage: The 55 competing countries have been divided into ten groups for the online qualifying phase by a draw held in January. Teams will play each other twice in a 'home and away' format, with each encounter consisting of two 1-vs-1 matches and the aggregate score deciding the winner. Qualifying matches will be played across all four Mondays in March. The ten group winners qualify directly for the final tournament.

Qualifying play-offs: The ten group runners-up will play in a play-off tournament staged over two matchdays to determine the other six finalists. The teams will be split into two groups of five, who play each other twice in a 'home and away' format. Each encounter consists of two 1-vs-1 matches and the aggregate score deciding the winner. The top three in each group qualify for the final tournament.

Konami, the official EURO video game licensing partner, has just released its latest update of the official UEFA EURO 2020 video game. This update to eFootball PES 2020 will feature all 55 competing teams.

Results and fixtures

Who has qualified?

Bosnia and Herzegovina
Greece
Israel
Romania
Serbia

Play-offs: Austria, Israel, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Spain

eEURO schedule

Qualifying group stage

9 March: Groups A–E MD1
16 March: Groups F–J MD1
23 March: Groups A–E MD2
30 March: Groups F–J MD2

Group stage draw

Play-off group stage

4 May: MD1
11 May: MD2

Finals

10 and 11 July

Where to watch it

UEFA is live-streaming a selection of matches on this page from 17:15 CET every Monday (App users should click here to watch).

Visit the fixtures and results page to see which games are set to be streamed.

Watch Matchday 1
Watch Matchday 2
Watch Matchday 3

How the finals work

The live event in London will produce the UEFA eEURO 2020 champions and takes place on 10 and 11 July.

The 16 finalist countries will be drawn into four groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to the quarter-finals. The group matches will involve a two-vs-two competition, best of one.

Games in the knockout stage will be a mixture of 1-vs-1 and 2-vs-2 competition, best of three, except for the final, which will be best of five.

eEURO 2020: All you need to know


What prize do the winners get?

A total of $100,000 in cash prizes will be split between the quarter-finalists, including $40,000 for the winners.

