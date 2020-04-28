eEURO 2020: meet the finalists

Qualifying for UEFA eEURO 2020 has concluded, with six sides advancing through the play-offs to join ten group winners in May's final tournament.

Here's a rundown of the finalists:

Austria

How they qualified

Second in play-off Group 1

Qualifying record

P16 W8 D4 L4 F55 A45

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Players



Zeusinjo (Fedja Djedović, Sarajevo) Nine-time national PES champion

Nine-time national PES champion PlantifulBat7 (Igor Zečević, Kiseljak) Professional since 2017

How they qualified

Group C winners

Qualifying record

P8 W6 D2 L0 F41 A18

Croatia

How they qualified

Third in play-off Group 1

Qualifying record

P18 W12 D1 L5 F75 A55

Denmark

How they qualified

Second in play-off Group 2



Qualifying record

P18 W11 D1 L6 F73 A58

France

usmakabyle and Lotfi_Derradji

Players

usmakabyle (Walid Tebane, Paris) Competitive player since 2015; won eFootball. Open world title for the third time in London in 2019

Competitive player since 2015; won eFootball. Open world title for the third time in London in 2019 Lotfi_Derradji (Lotfi Derradji, Paris) Aged 21, and a professional player for AS Monaco; champion of France in 2019

How they qualified

Group J winners

Qualifying record

P10 W10 D0 L0 F74 A15

Germany

payamjoon69, MeroMen, S04_el_matador, S04_GoooL

Players



MeroMen (Mehrab Esmailian, Bochum) In tenth season of competitive PES, member of Schalke efootball squad

In tenth season of competitive PES, member of Schalke efootball squad payamjoon69 (Pejam Zeinali, Essen) In ninth season of competitive PES, member of Schalke efootball squad

In ninth season of competitive PES, member of Schalke efootball squad S04_el_matador (Mike Linden, Remscheid) In 16th season of competitive PES, member of Schalke efootball squad

In 16th season of competitive PES, member of Schalke efootball squad S04_GoooL (Matthias Winkler, Remscheid) In 16th season of competitive PES, member of Schalke efootball squad

How they qualified

Group G winners

Qualifying record

P10 W10 D0 L0 F73 A19

Greece

Gemis86gr, Damonkef789

Players

Gemis86gr (Konstantinos Gemitzoglou, Kilkis) Reached quarter-finals of 2019 PES League National Finals in Germany

Reached quarter-finals of 2019 PES League National Finals in Germany Damonkef789 (Dimitris Kefalidis, Athens) Professional since 2012, won Greek Cup and named player of the year in 2013

How they qualified

Group D winners

Qualifying record

P8 W8 D0 L0 F43 A11

Israel

oreld123 and NYM_astman

Players

oreld123 (Orel Daniel, Kiryat Bialik) Reigning national champion (his second title), professional since 2017

Reigning national champion (his second title), professional since 2017 NYM_astman (Michael Astman, Hadera) Systems engineer, reached last 16 of PES 2014 World Finals, two-time national champion

How they qualified

Group E winners

Qualifying record

P8 W7 D1 L0 F46 A22

Italy

Nicaldan, AlonsoGrayfox, Naples17x, Genoa_Npk02

Players

Nicaldan (Nicola Lillo, Naples) Veteran known as 'coach', Italy team captain, playing PES competitively since 2008

Veteran known as 'coach', Italy team captain, playing PES competitively since 2008 AlonsoGrayfox (Alfonso Mereu, Sardinia) Very solid player, just signed for Hellas Verona

Very solid player, just signed for Hellas Verona Naples17x (Carmine Liuzzi, Naples) Has only been playing competitive PES a year but already representing QLASH and Italy

Has only been playing competitive PES a year but already representing QLASH and Italy Genoa_Npk02 (Rosario Accurso, Naples) An experienced player who recently joined Genoa

How they qualified

Group H winners

Qualifying record

P10 W8 D1 L1 F57 A13

Luxembourg

Players

Golf_Rrrrracer (Gianluca Di Marco, Luxembourg) Professional for Empoli, secured qualification with a goal in the last seconds

Professional for Empoli, secured qualification with a goal in the last seconds Tristaan89 (Steve Wissmann, Luxembourg) Known for his ability to lob goalkeepers

How they qualified

Group F winners

Qualifying record

P10 W6 D2 L2 F52 A29

Montenegro

How they qualified

First in play-off Group 1

Qualifying record

P18 W11 D4 L3 F85 A38

Netherlands

IndominatorTV, E_C_Oneill Erwin Spek/Soccrates

Players

E_C_Oneill (Eldridge O'Niel, Amsterdam) Raised close to the Johan Cruyff Arena, PES player for Manchester United



Raised close to the Johan Cruyff Arena, PES player for Manchester United IndominatorTV (Yos Sonneveld, Nijkerk) Indonesian-born professional PES player for Celtic, Dutch champion in 2017



How they qualified

Group I winners

Qualifying record

P10 W10 D0 L0 F61 A15

Romania

Comisarul_Voly, Paneas88, NGU_URMA43

Players

NGU_URMA43 (Adrian Urma, Iasi) PES player since PS1 era, professional since 2017 and qualified No1 for Romania's eEURO team

PES player since PS1 era, professional since 2017 and qualified No1 for Romania's eEURO team Paneas88 (Cristian Radu, Bucharest) Another experienced gamer, this year made switch from PC to PS4 to participate in eEURO 2020

Another experienced gamer, this year made switch from PC to PS4 to participate in eEURO 2020 Comisarul_Voly (Valentin Enciu, Bucharest) A 21-year-old who has been a PES player since 2014



A 21-year-old who has been a PES player since 2014 CEZAR1983ROMANIA (Cezar Amitricioaiei, Iasi) Romania's highest-rated player over the past five years, aged 36

How they qualified

Group B winners

Qualifying record

P8 W6 D1 L1 F34 A11

Serbia

Baskovac, RMraka, RoksaCzv22, Kepa_PFC

Players

RoksaCzv22 (Marko Roksić, Obrenovac) Serbia's skipper, a futsal goalkeeper at Crvena zvezda who plays PES professionally for FC Nantes



Serbia's skipper, a futsal goalkeeper at Crvena zvezda who plays PES professionally for FC Nantes Kepa_PFC (Stefan Slavković, Kragujevac) Another FC Nantes professional, veteran of two World Finals

Another FC Nantes professional, veteran of two World Finals RMraka (Randjel Mikić, Nis) Plays PES for OFK Beograd

Plays PES for OFK Beograd Baskovac (Filip Panić, Belgrade) Experienced gamer who has been playing PES since it was ISS



How they qualified

Group A winners

Qualifying record

P8 W6 D2 L0 F36 A18

Spain

How they qualified

First in play-off Group 2



Qualifying record

P16 W13 D2 L1 F74 A36

Turkey

How they qualified

Third in play-off Group 2

Qualifying record

P18 W11 D2 L5 F101 A48