eEURO 2020: meet the finalists
Tuesday 28 April 2020
Who are the UEFA eEURO 2020 finalists? How did they qualify?
Qualifying for UEFA eEURO 2020 has concluded, with six sides advancing through the play-offs to join ten group winners in May's final tournament.eEURO 2020: All you need to know
Here's a rundown of the finalists:
Austria
How they qualified
Second in play-off Group 1
Qualifying record
P16 W8 D4 L4 F55 A45
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Players
- Zeusinjo (Fedja Djedović, Sarajevo) Nine-time national PES champion
- PlantifulBat7 (Igor Zečević, Kiseljak) Professional since 2017
How they qualified
Group C winners
Qualifying record
P8 W6 D2 L0 F41 A18
Croatia
How they qualified
Third in play-off Group 1
Qualifying record
P18 W12 D1 L5 F75 A55
Denmark
How they qualified
Second in play-off Group 2
Qualifying record
P18 W11 D1 L6 F73 A58
France
Players
- usmakabyle (Walid Tebane, Paris) Competitive player since 2015; won eFootball. Open world title for the third time in London in 2019
- Lotfi_Derradji (Lotfi Derradji, Paris) Aged 21, and a professional player for AS Monaco; champion of France in 2019
How they qualified
Group J winners
Qualifying record
P10 W10 D0 L0 F74 A15
Germany
Players
- MeroMen (Mehrab Esmailian, Bochum) In tenth season of competitive PES, member of Schalke efootball squad
- payamjoon69 (Pejam Zeinali, Essen) In ninth season of competitive PES, member of Schalke efootball squad
- S04_el_matador (Mike Linden, Remscheid) In 16th season of competitive PES, member of Schalke efootball squad
- S04_GoooL (Matthias Winkler, Remscheid) In 16th season of competitive PES, member of Schalke efootball squad
How they qualified
Group G winners
Qualifying record
P10 W10 D0 L0 F73 A19
Greece
Players
- Gemis86gr (Konstantinos Gemitzoglou, Kilkis) Reached quarter-finals of 2019 PES League National Finals in Germany
- Damonkef789 (Dimitris Kefalidis, Athens) Professional since 2012, won Greek Cup and named player of the year in 2013
How they qualified
Group D winners
Qualifying record
P8 W8 D0 L0 F43 A11
Israel
Players
- oreld123 (Orel Daniel, Kiryat Bialik) Reigning national champion (his second title), professional since 2017
- NYM_astman (Michael Astman, Hadera) Systems engineer, reached last 16 of PES 2014 World Finals, two-time national champion
How they qualified
Group E winners
Qualifying record
P8 W7 D1 L0 F46 A22
Italy
Players
- Nicaldan (Nicola Lillo, Naples) Veteran known as 'coach', Italy team captain, playing PES competitively since 2008
- AlonsoGrayfox (Alfonso Mereu, Sardinia) Very solid player, just signed for Hellas Verona
- Naples17x (Carmine Liuzzi, Naples) Has only been playing competitive PES a year but already representing QLASH and Italy
- Genoa_Npk02 (Rosario Accurso, Naples) An experienced player who recently joined Genoa
How they qualified
Group H winners
Qualifying record
P10 W8 D1 L1 F57 A13
Luxembourg
Players
- Golf_Rrrrracer (Gianluca Di Marco, Luxembourg) Professional for Empoli, secured qualification with a goal in the last seconds
- Tristaan89 (Steve Wissmann, Luxembourg) Known for his ability to lob goalkeepers
How they qualified
Group F winners
Qualifying record
P10 W6 D2 L2 F52 A29
Montenegro
How they qualified
First in play-off Group 1
Qualifying record
P18 W11 D4 L3 F85 A38
Netherlands
Players
- E_C_Oneill (Eldridge O'Niel, Amsterdam) Raised close to the Johan Cruyff Arena, PES player for Manchester United
- IndominatorTV (Yos Sonneveld, Nijkerk) Indonesian-born professional PES player for Celtic, Dutch champion in 2017
How they qualified
Group I winners
Qualifying record
P10 W10 D0 L0 F61 A15
Romania
Players
- NGU_URMA43 (Adrian Urma, Iasi) PES player since PS1 era, professional since 2017 and qualified No1 for Romania's eEURO team
- Paneas88 (Cristian Radu, Bucharest) Another experienced gamer, this year made switch from PC to PS4 to participate in eEURO 2020
- Comisarul_Voly (Valentin Enciu, Bucharest) A 21-year-old who has been a PES player since 2014
- CEZAR1983ROMANIA (Cezar Amitricioaiei, Iasi) Romania's highest-rated player over the past five years, aged 36
How they qualified
Group B winners
Qualifying record
P8 W6 D1 L1 F34 A11
Serbia
Players
- RoksaCzv22 (Marko Roksić, Obrenovac) Serbia's skipper, a futsal goalkeeper at Crvena zvezda who plays PES professionally for FC Nantes
- Kepa_PFC (Stefan Slavković, Kragujevac) Another FC Nantes professional, veteran of two World Finals
- RMraka (Randjel Mikić, Nis) Plays PES for OFK Beograd
- Baskovac (Filip Panić, Belgrade) Experienced gamer who has been playing PES since it was ISS
How they qualified
Group A winners
Qualifying record
P8 W6 D2 L0 F36 A18
Spain
How they qualified
First in play-off Group 2
Qualifying record
P16 W13 D2 L1 F74 A36
Turkey
How they qualified
Third in play-off Group 2
Qualifying record
P18 W11 D2 L5 F101 A48