eEURO 2020: meet the quarter-finalists

The UEFA eEURO 2020 finals conclude on 24 May. Here's a rundown of the eight teams who will line up for the last day of competition.

Croatia

Players

Gels-zapresic- (Marko Gelo, Samobor) Croatia captain and two-time national PES champion (2016, 2020), works in the automotive industry

dzaner18 (Andrej Šporčić, Zagreb) Runner-up in 2020 national final, capped for Croatia U17s and has played in Croatian first and second divisions



How they qualified

Qualifying: third in play-off Group 1

Finals: Group C runners-up

Qualifying record

P21 W13 D2 L6 F84 A63

France

usmakabyle and Lotfi_Derradji

Players

usmakabyle (Walid Tebane, Paris) Competitive player since 2015; won eFootball. Open world title for the third time in London in 2019

Lotfi_Derradji (Lotfi Derradji, Paris) Aged 21, and a professional player for AS Monaco; champion of France in 2019

How they qualified

Qualifying: Group J winners

Finals: Group D winners

Qualifying record

P12 W12 D0 L0 F79 A17

Israel

oreld123 and NYM_astman

Players

oreld123 (Orel Daniel, Kiryat Bialik) Reigning national champion (his second title), professional since 2017

NYM_astman (Michael Astman, Hadera) Systems engineer, reached last 16 of PES 2014 World Finals, two-time national champion

How they qualified

Qualifying: Group E winners

Finals: Group D runners-up

Qualifying record

P11 W8 D2 L1 F51 A27

Italy

Nicaldan, AlonsoGrayfox, Naples17x, Genoa_Npk02

Players

Nicaldan (Nicola Lillo, Naples) Veteran known as 'coach', Italy team captain, playing PES competitively since 2008

AlonsoGrayfox (Alfonso Mereu, Sardinia) Very solid player, just signed for Hellas Verona

Very solid player, just signed for Hellas Verona Naples17x (Carmine Liuzzi, Naples) Has only been playing competitive PES a year but already representing QLASH and Italy

Has only been playing competitive PES a year but already representing QLASH and Italy Genoa_Npk02 (Rosario Accurso, Naples) An experienced player who recently joined Genoa

How they qualified

Qualifying: Group H winners

Finals: Group B winners

Qualifying record

P12 W10 D1 L1 F68 A19

Netherlands

IndominatorTV, E_C_Oneill Erwin Spek/Soccrates

Players

E_C_Oneill (Eldridge O'Niel, Amsterdam) Raised close to the Johan Cruijff ArenA, PES player for Manchester United



IndominatorTV (Yos Sonneveld, Nijkerk) Indonesian-born professional PES player for Celtic, Dutch champion in 2017



How they qualified

Qualifying: Group I winners

Finals: Group C winners

Qualifying record

P12 W12 D0 L0 F66 A18

Romania

Comisarul_Voly, Paneas88, NGU_URMA43

Players

NGU_URMA43 (Adrian Urma, Iasi) PES player since PS1 era, professional since 2017 and qualified No1 for Romania's eEURO team

Paneas88 (Cristian Radu, Bucharest) Another experienced gamer, this year made switch from PC to PS4 to participate in eEURO 2020

Another experienced gamer, this year made switch from PC to PS4 to participate in eEURO 2020 Comisarul_Voly (Valentin Enciu, Bucharest) A 21-year-old who has been a PES player since 2014



A 21-year-old who has been a PES player since 2014 CEZAR1983ROMANIA (Cezar Amitricioaiei, Iasi) Romania's highest-rated player over the past five years, aged 36

How they qualified

Qualifying: Group B winners

Finals: Group A runners-up



Qualifying record

P11 W8 D1 L2 F51 A22

Serbia

Baskovac, RMraka, RoksaCzv22, Kepa_PFC

Players

RoksaCzv22 (Marko Roksić, Obrenovac) Serbia's skipper, a futsal goalkeeper at Crvena zvezda who plays PES professionally for FC Nantes



Kepa_PFC (Stefan Slavković, Kragujevac) Another FC Nantes professional, veteran of two World Finals

Another FC Nantes professional, veteran of two World Finals RMraka (Randjel Mikić, Nis) Plays PES for OFK Beograd

Plays PES for OFK Beograd Baskovac (Filip Panić, Belgrade) Experienced gamer who has been playing PES since it was ISS



How they qualified

Qualifying: Group A winners

Finals: Group B runners-up

Qualifying record

P11 W8 D2 L1 F46 A28

Spain

Players

AlexAlguacil_8 (Alex Alguacil, Granada) PES player for Bayern, 2018 PES World Champion 3v3 and runner-up 1v1

josesg93 (José Carlos Sánchez, Alicante) PES player for Bayern, PES League World finalists

PES player for Bayern, PES League World finalists M_Mestre_ (Miguel Mestre, Valencia) PES player for Bayern, the team's Mr Motivator

PES player for Bayern, the team's Mr Motivator the_Palma2 (Saúl Adrian Chavez Saucedo, Madrid) PES player for Barcelona, Spain's technical advisor

How they qualified

Qualifying: first in play-off Group 2

Finals: Group A winners



Qualifying record

P18 W15 D2 L1 F84 A43