Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

1. Wash hands 2. Cough into bent elbow 3. Don't touch your face 4. Keep physical distance 5. Stay at home if unwell.
More info > 

eEURO 2020: meet the quarter-finalists

Wednesday 20 May 2020

Who are the UEFA eEURO 2020 quarter-finalists? How did they qualify?

Netherlands were Group C winners
Netherlands were Group C winners

The UEFA eEURO 2020 finals conclude on 24 May. Here's a rundown of the eight teams who will line up for the last day of competition.

eEURO 2020 finals: All you need to know

Here's a rundown of the finalists:

Croatia

Players

  • Gels-zapresic- (Marko Gelo, Samobor) Croatia captain and two-time national PES champion (2016, 2020), works in the automotive industry
  • dzaner18 (Andrej Šporčić, Zagreb) Runner-up in 2020 national final, capped for Croatia U17s and has played in Croatian first and second divisions

How they qualified
Qualifying: third in play-off Group 1
Finals: Group C runners-up

Qualifying record
P21 W13 D2 L6 F84 A63

Why you should watch the finals

France

usmakabyle and Lotfi_Derradji
usmakabyle and Lotfi_Derradji

Players

  • usmakabyle (Walid Tebane, Paris) Competitive player since 2015; won eFootball. Open world title for the third time in London in 2019
  • Lotfi_Derradji (Lotfi Derradji, Paris) Aged 21, and a professional player for AS Monaco; champion of France in 2019

How they qualified
Qualifying: Group J winners
Finals: Group D winners

Qualifying record
P12 W12 D0 L0 F79 A17

How eEURO qualifying worked

Israel

oreld123 and NYM_astman
oreld123 and NYM_astman

Players

  • oreld123 (Orel Daniel, Kiryat Bialik) Reigning national champion (his second title), professional since 2017
  • NYM_astman (Michael Astman, Hadera) Systems engineer, reached last 16 of PES 2014 World Finals, two-time national champion

How they qualified 
Qualifying: Group E winners
Finals: Group D runners-up

Qualifying record
P11 W8 D2 L1 F51 A27

Italy

Nicaldan, AlonsoGrayfox, Naples17x, Genoa_Npk02
Nicaldan, AlonsoGrayfox, Naples17x, Genoa_Npk02

Players

  • Nicaldan (Nicola Lillo, Naples) Veteran known as 'coach', Italy team captain, playing PES competitively since 2008
  • AlonsoGrayfox (Alfonso Mereu, Sardinia) Very solid player, just signed for Hellas Verona
  • Naples17x (Carmine Liuzzi, Naples) Has only been playing competitive PES a year but already representing QLASH and Italy
  • Genoa_Npk02 (Rosario Accurso, Naples) An experienced player who recently joined Genoa

How they qualified
Qualifying: Group H winners
Finals: Group B winners

Qualifying record
P12 W10 D1 L1 F68 A19

Netherlands

IndominatorTV, E_C_Oneill
IndominatorTV, E_C_OneillErwin Spek/Soccrates

Players

  • E_C_Oneill (Eldridge O'Niel, Amsterdam) Raised close to the Johan Cruijff ArenA, PES player for Manchester United
  • IndominatorTV (Yos Sonneveld, Nijkerk) Indonesian-born professional PES player for Celtic, Dutch champion in 2017

How they qualified
Qualifying: Group I winners
Finals: Group C winners

Qualifying record
P12 W12 D0 L0 F66 A18

Romania

Comisarul_Voly, Paneas88, NGU_URMA43
Comisarul_Voly, Paneas88, NGU_URMA43

Players

  • NGU_URMA43 (Adrian Urma, Iasi) PES player since PS1 era, professional since 2017 and qualified No1 for Romania's eEURO team
  • Paneas88 (Cristian Radu, Bucharest) Another experienced gamer, this year made switch from PC to PS4 to participate in eEURO 2020
  • Comisarul_Voly (Valentin Enciu, Bucharest) A 21-year-old who has been a PES player since 2014
  • CEZAR1983ROMANIA (Cezar Amitricioaiei, Iasi) Romania's highest-rated player over the past five years, aged 36

How they qualified 
Qualifying: Group B winners
Finals: Group A runners-up

Qualifying record
P11 W8 D1 L2 F51 A22

eEURO fixtures and results

Serbia

Baskovac, RMraka, RoksaCzv22, Kepa_PFC
Baskovac, RMraka, RoksaCzv22, Kepa_PFC

Players

  • RoksaCzv22 (Marko Roksić, Obrenovac) Serbia's skipper, a futsal goalkeeper at Crvena zvezda who plays PES professionally for FC Nantes
  • Kepa_PFC (Stefan Slavković, Kragujevac) Another FC Nantes professional, veteran of two World Finals
  • RMraka (Randjel Mikić, Nis) Plays PES for OFK Beograd
  • Baskovac (Filip Panić, Belgrade) Experienced gamer who has been playing PES since it was ISS

How they qualified 
Qualifying: Group A winners
Finals: Group B runners-up

Qualifying record
P11 W8 D2 L1 F46 A28

Spain

Players

  • AlexAlguacil_8 (Alex Alguacil, Granada) PES player for Bayern, 2018 PES World Champion 3v3 and runner-up 1v1
  • josesg93 (José Carlos Sánchez, Alicante) PES player for Bayern, PES League World finalists
  • M_Mestre_ (Miguel Mestre, Valencia) PES player for Bayern, the team's Mr Motivator
  • the_Palma2 (Saúl Adrian Chavez Saucedo, Madrid) PES player for Barcelona, Spain's technical advisor

How they qualified
Qualifying: first in play-off Group 2
Finals: Group A winners

Qualifying record
P18 W15 D2 L1 F84 A43

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 20 May 2020

Related Items

eEURO 2020: all the results
24/05/2020

LiveeEURO 2020: all the results

Check all the scorelines from the start of the tournament to Italy's final victory.
eEURO finals line-up set
27/04/2020

LiveeEURO finals line-up set

The 16 teams that will contest eEURO 2020 have been decided.
eEURO 2020: all the results
24/05/2020

LiveeEURO 2020: all the results

Check all the scorelines from the start of the tournament to Italy's final victory.
Top