eEURO 2020: meet the quarter-finalists
Wednesday 20 May 2020
Who are the UEFA eEURO 2020 quarter-finalists? How did they qualify?
The UEFA eEURO 2020 finals conclude on 24 May. Here's a rundown of the eight teams who will line up for the last day of competition.eEURO 2020 finals: All you need to know
Here's a rundown of the finalists:
Croatia
Players
- Gels-zapresic- (Marko Gelo, Samobor) Croatia captain and two-time national PES champion (2016, 2020), works in the automotive industry
- dzaner18 (Andrej Šporčić, Zagreb) Runner-up in 2020 national final, capped for Croatia U17s and has played in Croatian first and second divisions
How they qualified
Qualifying: third in play-off Group 1
Finals: Group C runners-up
Qualifying record
P21 W13 D2 L6 F84 A63
France
Players
- usmakabyle (Walid Tebane, Paris) Competitive player since 2015; won eFootball. Open world title for the third time in London in 2019
- Lotfi_Derradji (Lotfi Derradji, Paris) Aged 21, and a professional player for AS Monaco; champion of France in 2019
How they qualified
Qualifying: Group J winners
Finals: Group D winners
Qualifying record
P12 W12 D0 L0 F79 A17
Israel
Players
- oreld123 (Orel Daniel, Kiryat Bialik) Reigning national champion (his second title), professional since 2017
- NYM_astman (Michael Astman, Hadera) Systems engineer, reached last 16 of PES 2014 World Finals, two-time national champion
How they qualified
Qualifying: Group E winners
Finals: Group D runners-up
Qualifying record
P11 W8 D2 L1 F51 A27
Italy
Players
- Nicaldan (Nicola Lillo, Naples) Veteran known as 'coach', Italy team captain, playing PES competitively since 2008
- AlonsoGrayfox (Alfonso Mereu, Sardinia) Very solid player, just signed for Hellas Verona
- Naples17x (Carmine Liuzzi, Naples) Has only been playing competitive PES a year but already representing QLASH and Italy
- Genoa_Npk02 (Rosario Accurso, Naples) An experienced player who recently joined Genoa
How they qualified
Qualifying: Group H winners
Finals: Group B winners
Qualifying record
P12 W10 D1 L1 F68 A19
Netherlands
Players
- E_C_Oneill (Eldridge O'Niel, Amsterdam) Raised close to the Johan Cruijff ArenA, PES player for Manchester United
- IndominatorTV (Yos Sonneveld, Nijkerk) Indonesian-born professional PES player for Celtic, Dutch champion in 2017
How they qualified
Qualifying: Group I winners
Finals: Group C winners
Qualifying record
P12 W12 D0 L0 F66 A18
Romania
Players
- NGU_URMA43 (Adrian Urma, Iasi) PES player since PS1 era, professional since 2017 and qualified No1 for Romania's eEURO team
- Paneas88 (Cristian Radu, Bucharest) Another experienced gamer, this year made switch from PC to PS4 to participate in eEURO 2020
- Comisarul_Voly (Valentin Enciu, Bucharest) A 21-year-old who has been a PES player since 2014
- CEZAR1983ROMANIA (Cezar Amitricioaiei, Iasi) Romania's highest-rated player over the past five years, aged 36
How they qualified
Qualifying: Group B winners
Finals: Group A runners-up
Qualifying record
P11 W8 D1 L2 F51 A22
Serbia
Players
- RoksaCzv22 (Marko Roksić, Obrenovac) Serbia's skipper, a futsal goalkeeper at Crvena zvezda who plays PES professionally for FC Nantes
- Kepa_PFC (Stefan Slavković, Kragujevac) Another FC Nantes professional, veteran of two World Finals
- RMraka (Randjel Mikić, Nis) Plays PES for OFK Beograd
- Baskovac (Filip Panić, Belgrade) Experienced gamer who has been playing PES since it was ISS
How they qualified
Qualifying: Group A winners
Finals: Group B runners-up
Qualifying record
P11 W8 D2 L1 F46 A28
Spain
Players
- AlexAlguacil_8 (Alex Alguacil, Granada) PES player for Bayern, 2018 PES World Champion 3v3 and runner-up 1v1
- josesg93 (José Carlos Sánchez, Alicante) PES player for Bayern, PES League World finalists
- M_Mestre_ (Miguel Mestre, Valencia) PES player for Bayern, the team's Mr Motivator
- the_Palma2 (Saúl Adrian Chavez Saucedo, Madrid) PES player for Barcelona, Spain's technical advisor
How they qualified
Qualifying: first in play-off Group 2
Finals: Group A winners
Qualifying record
P18 W15 D2 L1 F84 A43