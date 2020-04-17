UEFA eEURO 2020 play-offs: All you need to know

What is it?

The next stage of the world’s biggest ever national team efootball competition. The qualifying group stage took place over four days last month, with ten group winners booking places in next month’s final tournament. There are six spots still up for grabs, though, contested by the ten group runners-up.

eEURO 2020 Group 1 play-off contenders: Austria, Montenegro, Finland, Croatia, Portugal

How does it work?

The play-off tournament is staged over the last two Mondays of April (20 and 27). Teams have been split into two groups of five, who play each other twice in a 'home and away' format. Each encounter consists of two 1-vs-1 matches and the aggregate score decides the winner. The top three in each group qualify for the finals.

Who is in the play-offs?

Play-off Group 1

Austria, Croatia, Finland, Montenegro, Portugal

Play-off Group 2

Denmark, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Spain, Turkey

eEURO 2020 Group 2 play-off contenders: Denmark, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Spain, Turkey

How can I watch it?

Selected matches will be broadcast right here from 17:15 CET on Monday.

How will the finals work?

The finals will be played as an online tournament on 23 and 24 May. The 16 teams will be drawn into four groups of four, with the top two from each advancing to the quarter-finals.