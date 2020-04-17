Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

1. Wash hands 2. Cough into bent elbow 3. Don't touch your face 4. Keep physical distance 5. Stay at home if unwell.
More info > 

UEFA eEURO 2020 play-offs: All you need to know

Friday 17 April 2020

What are they? How do they work? Who is involved? How to watch?

What is it?

The next stage of the world’s biggest ever national team efootball competition. The qualifying group stage took place over four days last month, with ten group winners booking places in next month’s final tournament. There are six spots still up for grabs, though, contested by the ten group runners-up.

WATCH THE PLAY-OFFS LIVE ON MONDAY FROM 17:15 CET

eEURO 2020 Group 1 play-off contenders: Austria, Montenegro, Finland, Croatia, Portugal
eEURO 2020 Group 1 play-off contenders: Austria, Montenegro, Finland, Croatia, Portugal

How does it work?

The play-off tournament is staged over the last two Mondays of April (20 and 27). Teams have been split into two groups of five, who play each other twice in a 'home and away' format. Each encounter consists of two 1-vs-1 matches and the aggregate score decides the winner. The top three in each group qualify for the finals.

Who is in the play-offs?

Play-off Group 1

Austria, Croatia, Finland, Montenegro, Portugal

Play-off Group 2

Denmark, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Spain, Turkey

eEURO 2020 Group 2 play-off contenders: Denmark, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Spain, Turkey
eEURO 2020 Group 2 play-off contenders: Denmark, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Spain, Turkey

How can I watch it?

Selected matches will be broadcast right here from 17:15 CET on Monday.

How will the finals work?

The finals will be played as an online tournament on 23 and 24 May. The 16 teams will be drawn into four groups of four, with the top two from each advancing to the quarter-finals.

MEET THE FINALISTS

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 17 April 2020

Related Items

eEURO 2020 fixtures, results
13/04/2020

LiveeEURO 2020 fixtures, results

The qualifying group stage for the first official eEuropean Championship has concluded.
eEURO 2020: meet the finalists
02/04/2020

LiveeEURO 2020: meet the finalists

Ten teams have confirmed their places in the inaugural eEURO finals.
All you need to know: eEURO
01/04/2020

LiveAll you need to know: eEURO

UEFA eEURO 2020 is the first national team efootball competition of its size.
eEURO 2020 play-offs: live on Monday
01/04/2020

LiveeEURO 2020 play-offs: live on Monday

The opening eEURO play-off games will be streamed live from 17:15 CET on Monday.
eEURO 2020 fixtures, results
13/04/2020

LiveeEURO 2020 fixtures, results

The qualifying group stage for the first official eEuropean Championship has concluded.
Top