EURO final tournament assists: All you need to know

There have been 687 goals scored in 286 UEFA European Championship final tournament matches over 15 editions.

While the scorers are long celebrated, history tends to neglect the men who set them up. But no longer: we celebrate EURO assist providers.

Most assists

8 Karel Poborský (Czech Republic)

6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

5 David Beckham (England)

5 Arjen Robben (Netherlands)

5 Luís Figo (Portugal)

5 Cesc Fàbregas (Spain)

5 Bastian Schweinstiger (Germany)

Aaron Ramsey (Wales), Eden Hazard (Belgium), João Moutinho (Portugal), Mesut Özil (Germany) and Nani (Portugal) are among 12 players with four EURO assists.

Most assists: knockout rounds

3 Rainer Bonhof (West Germany)

3 Marco van Basten (Netherlands)

3 Xavi Hernández (Spain)

3 Karel Poborský (Czech Republic)

3 Cesc Fàbregas (Spain)

3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)



Xavi’s three EURO assists all came in finals, in 2008 and 2012.

Most assists: group stage

5 David Beckham (England)

5 Arjen Robben (Netherlands)

5 Karel Poborský (Czech Republic)

Best assist/scorer combinations

3 Ljubinko Drulović/Savo Miloševic (Yugoslavia)

3 Dennis Bergkamp/Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands)

The combination of David Silva and Cesc Fàbregas contributed four EURO goals for Spain, with each laying on two assists for the other.

Best ratio of assists to games (3 assists minimum)

3 in 2 Rainer Bonhof (West Germany)

4 in 4 Ljubinko Drulović (Yugoslavia)

4 in 5 Aaron Ramsey (Wales)

4 in 5 Eden Hazard (Belgium)

3 in 4 Eren Derdiyok (Switzerland)

3 in 4 Ihor Belanovs (USSR)

Most assists in single tournament

4 Ljubinko Drulović, Yugoslavia (2000)

4 Karel Poborský, Czech Republic (2004)

4 Eden Hazard, Belgium (2016)

4 Aaron Ramsey, Wales (2016)



Most assists in single match

3 Hamit Altıntop, Turkey vs Czech Republic (2008)

Hamit's hat-trick of right-footed assists came in the space of 15 minutes as Turkey came from 2-0 down to snatch victory at the death.

Assists in most tournaments

3 Jürgen Klinsmann, Germany (1988, 1992, 1996)

3 Luís Figo, Portugal (1996, 2000, 2004)

3 Nani, Portugal (2008, 2012, 2016)

3 João Moutinho, Portugal (2008, 2012, 2016)

3 Cesc Fàbregas, Spain (2008, 2012, 2016)

3 Bastian Schweinsteiger, Germany (2004, 2008, 2012)

3 Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (2004, 2008, 2016)



Youngest assist provider

18 years and 115 days Enzo Scifo, Belgium vs Yugoslavia (1984)

18 years and 241 days Wayne Rooney, England vs Croatia (2004)

18 years and 333 days Emre Mor, Turkey vs Czech Republic (2016)

19 years and 132 days Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal vs Czech Republic (2004)

Oldest assist provider

37 years and 23 days Arnold Mühren, Netherlands vs USSR (1988)

36 years and 264 days Henrik Larsson, Sweden vs Greece (2008)

35 years and 257 days Tomáš Rosický, Czech Republic vs Croatia (2016)

35 years and 144 days Tomáš Galásek, Czech Republic vs Switzerland (2008)

Most assists by nation (2 minimum)

Belgium Eden Hazard (4)

Croatia Danijel Pranjić, Darijo Srna, Ivan Perišić (2)

Czech Republic Karel Poborský (8)

Denmark Michael Laudrup (3)

England David Beckham (5)

France Jean Tigana (3), Youri Djorkaeff (3)

Germany Bastian Schweinstiger (5)

Greece Vasilios Tsiartas (2)

Iceland Kári Árnason (2)

Italy Andrea Pirlo, Demetrio Albertini (2)

Netherlands Arjen Robben (5)

Poland Jakub Błaszczykowski, Kamil Grosicki (2)

Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo (6)

Russia Andrey Arshavin (4)

Serbia Ljubinko Drulović* (4)

Spain Cesc Fàbregas (5)

Sweden Anders Limpar, Klas Ingesson, Henrik Larsson, Martin Dahlin, Sebastian Larsson, Zlatan Ibrahimović (2)

Switzerland Eren Derdiyok (3)

Turkey Hamit Altıntop (3)

Ukraine Ihor Belanovs** (3)

Wales Aaron Ramsey (4)

*for Yugoslavia

**for USSR

Most assists by tournament (2 minimum)

Brian Laudrup's creativity helped Denmark to win EURO '92 Bob Thomas Sports Photography vi

1960 –

1964 Igor Chislenko, USSR (2)

1968 –

1972 Gunter Netzer, West Germany (2)

1976 Rainer Bonhof, West Germany (3)

1980 Antonin Panenka, Czechoslovakia; Hansi Müller, West Germany; Bernd Schuster, West Germany (2)

1984 Jean Tigana, France (3)

1988 Ihor Belanovs, USSR (3)

1992 Brian Laudrup, Denmark; Fleming Povlsen, Denmark; Frank Rijkaard, Netherlands; Martin Dahlin, Sweden; Ronald Koeman, Netherlands; Anders Limpar, Sweden; Klas Ingesson, Sweden (2)

1996 Youri Djorkaeff, France; Karel Poborský, Czech Republic (3)

2000 Ljubinko Drulović, Yugoslavia (4)

2004 Karel Poborský, Czech Republic (4)

2008 Hamit Altıntop, Turkey; Wesley Sneijder, Netherlands; Cesc Fàbregas, Spain (3)

2012 Steven Gerrard, England; Andrey Arshavin, Russia; Mesut Özil, Germany; David Silva, Spain (3)

2016 Eden Hazard, Belgium; Aaron Ramsey, Wales (4)