France v Germany facts

France and Germany have become regular rivals over the last decade, and memories of 2016 in particular will be strong as the two countries reconvene at the Football Arena Munich.

• This Group F opener is a repeat of the UEFA EURO 2016 semi-final, won 2-0 by France two years after Germany had beaten them in the last eight of the FIFA World Cup.

• Both teams have frequently featured in the knockout stages of recent editions of the UEFA European Championship, although with holders Portugal – who beat France in the 2016 final – also in Group F, the importance of a solid start will not be lost on either side.

• As defending world champions, France can become the first country to hold world and European titles at the same time twice, having ended Germany's hopes of doing likewise in 2016.

Previous meetings



• Two Antoine Griezmann goals settled the semi-final at the Stade Vélodrome on 7 July 2016, taking France into a final they would lose to Portugal after extra time.

• France and Germany have met three times since that UEFA EURO 2016 fixture, including their first ever fixture in Munich – a goalless draw in the UEFA Nations League on 6 September 2018, Les Bleus' first outing since their World Cup triumph in Moscow.

• Griezmann again scored twice in the reverse fixture in that UEFA Nations League campaign, helping Les Bleus to a 2-1 win at the Stade de France on 16 October 2018. The France striker's second goal, an 80th-minute penalty, proved decisive, an early Toni Kroos spot kick having given the visitors the lead.

• Germany twice came from behind to salvage a 2-2 friendly draw against France in Cologne on 14 November 2017. Alexandre Lacazette scored twice for the away team with Timo Werner and – three minutes into stoppage time – Lars Stindl replying for the home side.

• Those results mean France have won 14 of the sides' 31 fixtures, compared to nine victories for Germany. Coaches Didier Deschamps and Joachim Löw have been in opposition for the last seven matches.

• France are unbeaten in five matches against Germany (W3 D2), since a 1-0 loss in the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals, Mats Hummels' early header settling the contest in Rio de Janeiro.

• Their five games at final tournaments have ended in two wins apiece and one draw, although that also went the Mannschaft's way, West Germany winning 5-4 on penalties after their 1982 World Cup semi-final had finished 3-3 in Spain.

• The same teams also crossed paths in the World Cup semi-finals four years later, West Germany triumphing 2-0 in Mexico. On both occasions, they went on to lose in the final.

• Their 2016 success was France's first competitive finals win against Germany since a 6-3 success in the third-place play-off at the 1958 World Cup.

• France's record away to Germany is W4 D4 L5. They are unbeaten in their last five such contests (W3 D2), since a 2-1 friendly defeat in Berlin in August 1987. Olivier Giroud scored his first international goal – on his first start for France – in a 2-1 friendly win in Bremen on 29 February 2012.

• This is the first time France and Germany have met in the group stage at a EURO or World Cup.

• Deschamps' record as a coach against Germany is W3 D2 L2; Löw's against France is W2 D2 L4.

EURO facts: France

• France reached their third UEFA European Championship final on home soil in 2016, only to lose 1-0 to Portugal after extra time at the Stade de France. That denied Les Bleus the chance to claim their third EURO title following their triumphs of 1984 and 2000.

• In 2016, Deschamps' team had finished first in their group ahead of Switzerland, Albania and Romania before beating the Republic of Ireland 2-1 – their first EURO knockout win since 2000 – in the round of 16. Iceland (5-2) and Germany (2-0) were then defeated only for Portugal to run out winners in Saint-Denis.

• Les Bleus responded to that disappointment by winning their second World Cup in 2018, defeating Croatia 4-2 in the final to add to their title from 20 years earlier.

• Having won world (1998) and European (2000) titles with France as a player, Deschamps can repeat the feat as a coach; France aside, only West Germany (1972 EURO, 1974 World Cup) and Spain (2008 and 2012 EURO, 2010 World Cup) have held both titles at the same time.

• France qualified for the 2020 finals by finishing first in Group H, winning eight of their ten qualifiers (D1 L1) to pick up 25 points, two more than Turkey.

• The 2-0 loss in Turkey on 8 June 2019 is France's only defeat in 90 minutes in their last 17 EURO games (W13 D3).

• France are appearing at their 13th successive world or European final tournament; they have not missed out since the 1994 World Cup, and have reached five finals in that run, winning three of them.

• This is France's tenth EURO, and their eighth in a row; they last failed to qualify for the 1988 event.

• France's record in Germany overall, including matches against both West and East Germany and other countries, is W8 D8 L7. They reached the final of the 2006 World Cup in Germany, losing to Italy on penalties in the Berlin final. With that match classified as a draw, France are on a 12-match unbeaten run in Germany (W7 D5).

• That 2006 campaign featured France's only other game in Munich aside from the 2018 draw with Germany; a team coached by Raymond Domenech beat Portugal 1-0 in the semi-final.

EURO facts: Germany

• The Mannschaft are participating in their 13th successive EURO since missing out on the final tournament as West Germany in 1968, their first attempt.

• EURO winners in 1972, 1980 and 1996 – and three-time runners-up – Germany last missed out on the semi-finals in 2004, when they did not make it through the group stage. With three European titles, they are the competition's joint record winners alongside Spain.

• The 2016 defeat by France was Germany's eighth EURO semi-final and third defeat. The then-world champions had finished first in their section before beating Slovakia (3-0) and Italy (1-1, 6-5 pens) in the knockout rounds.

• Löw's side won seven of their eight qualifiers (L1) to book their place at UEFA EURO 2020. Having suffered their sole defeat, 4-2 at home to the Netherlands on 6 September 2019, Germany scored 15 goals in winning their last four matches.

• This is Germany's 26th successive appearance in a World Cup or EURO final tournament.

• This is Germany's first game in Munich since that goalless draw against France in September 2018, a result that gave them the overall record of W13 D5 L7 in the city. They have won four of their seven matches at the Football Arena Munich (D1 L2), although their joint heaviest UEFA European Championship loss came at the stadium, a 3-0 reverse against the Czech Republic in UEFA EURO 2008 qualifying.

• Germany won both games at the Football Arena Munich at the 2006 World Cup, beating Costa Rica 4-2 in the group stage and Sweden 2-0 in the round of 16. They also lifted the World Cup in the city in 1974 after a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands in the final; it was the hosts' only fixture in Munich during that tournament.

Links and trivia

• Have played in France:

Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain 2017–)

Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain 2018–)

Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain 2015–18)

• Have played in Germany:

Lucas Hernández (Bayern München 2019–)

Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart 2016–19, Bayern München 2019–)

Corentin Tolisso (Bayern München 2017–)

Kingsley Coman (Bayern München 2015–)

Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach 2018–)

• Have played together:

Alphonse Areola, Ferland Mendy & Toni Kroos (Real Madrid 2019–)

Raphaël Varane & Toni Kroos (Real Madrid 2014–)

Corentin Tolisso & Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Süle (Bayern München 2017–)

Corentin Tolisso & Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka (Bayern München 2018–)

Lucas Hernández, Benjamin Pavard & Manuel Neuer, Niklas Süle, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka (Bayern München 2019–)

Kingsley Coman & Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München 2015–)

Kingsley Coman & Niklas Süle (Bayern München 2017–)

Kingsley Coman & Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka (Bayern München 2018–)

Benjamin Pavard & Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka (Bayern München 2019–)

Alphonse Areola, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa & Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain 2016–18)

Alphonse Areola & Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain 2017–19)

Alphonse Areola & Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain 2018/19)

Kylian Mbappé & Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain 2017–)

Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa & Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain 2017–)

Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa & Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain 2018–)

Blaise Matuidi & Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain 2016/17)

Blaise Matuidi & Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain 2017)

Blaise Matuidi & Sami Khedira (Juventus 2017–)

Blaise Matuidi & Emre Can (Juventus 2018–20)

Alassane Pléa & Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach 2018–)

Benjamin Mendy & İlkay Gündoğan (Manchester City 2017–)

Benjamin Mendy & Leroy Sané (Manchester City 2017–20)

Antoine Griezmann & Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona 2019–)

Clément Lenglet & Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona 2018–)

Samuel Umtiti & Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona 2016–)

Lucas Digne & Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona 2016–18)

N'Golo Kanté & Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea 2017–)

Kurt Zouma & Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea 2017, 2019–)

Olivier Giroud & Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea 2018–)

Olivier Giroud & Serge Gnabry (Arsenal 2012–15)

Atlético's Antoine Griezmann fires a penalty against the crossbar of Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League group stage AFP via Getty Images

• Griezmann fired a penalty against Neuer's crossbar as Bayern lost 1-0 at Atlético Madrid in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League group stage. The Frenchman's goal past Neuer in Munich in the previous season's semi-final second leg had taken Atlético into the final at Bayern's expense.

• Gnabry scored four times past Hugo Lloris as Bayern won 7-2 at Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League group stage on 1 October 2019.

• France coach Deschamps captained Marseille to a 1-0 victory against AC Milan in the 1993 UEFA Champions League final at the Olympiastadion in Munich – the only time a French club has won the competition. However, he was on the losing side in the same stadium four years later as Juventus were defeated 3-1 in the 1997 final by Borussia Dortmund.