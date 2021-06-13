UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Austria's Michael Gregoritsch scores 700th goal in EURO history

Sunday 13 June 2021

Michael Gregoritsch's goal for Austria against North Macedonia was the 700th in EURO final tournament history.

Michael Gregoritsch celebrates after scoring the 700th EURO goal
Michael Gregoritsch celebrates after scoring the 700th EURO goal UEFA via Getty Images

It is over 60 years since Yugoslavia's Milan Galić grabbed the first EURO goal of the inaugural finals, the first of nine goals in what remains the highest-scoring game in tournament history.

It took 24 years for Alain Giresse to bring up the century but, with the finals continuing to expand, another 24 years later Xavi Hernández was an appropriate (if surprise) scorer of goal number 500. The running total was up to 600 by 2016 and hit 700 in the UEFA EURO 2020 group stage when Michael Gregoritsch struck Austria's second in their 3-1 defeat of North Macedonia in Bucharest.

Landmark EURO goals

Watch Shaqiri's acrobatic finish at EURO 2016
Watch Shaqiri's acrobatic finish at EURO 2016

1 Milan Galić (Yugoslavia 4-5 France, 1960)
50 Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia 2-4 West Germany (aet), 1976)
100 Alain Giresse (France 5-0 Belgium, 1984)
150 Marco van Basten (Netherlands 3-1 England, 1988)
200 Kim Vilfort (Denmark 2-0 Germany, 1992)
250 Jan Suchopárek (Czech Republic 3-3 Russia, 1996)
300 Zlatko Zahovič (Slovenia 1-2 Spain, 2000)
350 Giorgos Karagounis (Greece 2-1 Portugal, 2004)
400 Thierry Henry (France 3-1 Switzerland, 2004)
450 Darijo Srna (Croatia 2-1 Germany, 2008)
500 Xavi Hernández (Spain 3-0 Russia, 2008)
550 Giorgos Karagounis (Greece 1-0 Russia, 2012)
600 Nani (Portugal 1-1 Iceland, 2016)
650 Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland 1-1 Poland (aet, 4-5 pens), 2016)
700 Michael Gregoritsch (Austria 3-1 North Macedonia, 2021)

