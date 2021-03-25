Panini UEFA EURO 2020 Tournament Edition Official Sticker Collection launches

Football fans and collectors are ready to get stuck in as the 96-page UEFA EURO 2020 Tournament Edition Official Sticker Collection launches, with stickers for all of the 24 participating nations at this summer's finals.

This is the 11th official sticker book for a EURO, the relationship between Panini and UEFA stretching back to the 1980 finals in Italy. Teams are arranged by official tournament group, with complete stats and analysis as well as updated squads and strips: a perfect way for fans to prepare for this exciting competition. Plus, check out the new 'action' pages!

Each national team is represented by a team logo sticker (printed in Panini's original holographic material), a group shot, 20 classic player stickers in a brand-new landscape format, and 12 'in action' players.

Coca-Cola is presenting the digital sticker book

The EURO 2020 collection is once again supported by a digital version, presented by Panini and Coca-Cola. The Panini album digital app can be accessed at CokeURL.com/Panini, with additional codes available within Panini and Coca Cola products.

• The digital version of the official album offers users the chance to collect 11 players from each of the 24 participating teams and the opportunity to collect 24 Fan Stickers for swaps by Coca-Cola.

• Digital users can connect with collector groups around the world, share their stickers and challenge and play with friends.

• Panini physical sticker packets are available at most retail shops and include codes on some special stickers offering consumers digital packs to help complete their collection.

• Users will have the chance to access additional digital stickers through bonus packs and promotional codes that can be found in newsletters and on social media by Coca-Cola and Panini.

• Special codes from Coca-Cola will unlock exclusive content on the Panini digital experience and collectors in participating countries will be able to scan exclusive Coca-Cola Stickers to reveal unexpected connections between different players through Coca-Cola's Rivals United stickers.

• Those who manage to complete their entire Panini 2020 digital album before 15 August 2021 will also have the opportunity to participate in a prize draw.