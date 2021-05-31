Remaining tickets go on sale for UEFA EURO 2020

Despite the recent cancellations and refunds for tickets for UEFA EURO 2020 there are several tickets which will go on sale on UEFA.com during the first half of June. The available tickets are the result of the venue changes relating to Bilbao and Dublin, ticket returns, increased capacities, and the release of tickets with a restricted view. The upcoming ticket sales phases are outlined below.

Tuesday 1 June

Initially, tickets for matches in Seville and Saint Petersburg will go on sale from 14:00 CEST on 1 June 2021﻿. These tickets will be offered first via a 24-hour priority window to all fans who had their tickets cancelled and refunded for matches in Bilbao and Dublin. All impacted ticket buyers will receive an email informing them about the purchase process.

Wednesday 2 June

From 2 June, any remaining tickets for matches in Sevilla and St Petersburg will be put on sale to the public. Additionally, remaining tickets for matches in Budapest will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Friday 4 June

From 4 June 2021, fans who had their tickets cancelled and refunded for the other venues during the May 2021 ballot process will be given the possibility to purchase tickets which became available due to ticket returns, increased capacities and the release of restricted view tickets.

All impacted ticket buyers will receive an email outlining the purchase process, 24 hours before tickets will be made available. Since the number of tickets is very limited, tickets cannot be guaranteed. Instead all tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis among ticket buyers who had tickets cancelled through the ballot.

COVID-19 measures and travel restrictions

The latest information relating to COVID-19 measures and travel restrictions is available on our Need to Know page where detailed measures for each stadium are listed.

For travel guidelines, ticket buyers are responsible for checking and verifying the latest situation by regularly reading national and international government websites for the latest accurate information.