EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: Midfielders for every budget

UEFA.com highlights a number of midfield options for those Fantasy managers who are prepared to splash out in this position as well as those looking for a bargain pick.

PREMIUM OPTIONS

Of the premium EURO 2020 Fantasy Football options, Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m) has courted the most attention from managers with his 45% ownership the second highest of all players in the competition. Belgium's lynchpin in the centre of midfield, De Bruyne has found the net 21 times for his country and is likely to be a key creative asset for his side at EURO. With goals scored from outside the box worth an extra Fantasy point, owners of De Bruyne may well profit with the Manchester City star well known for his long-range strikes, although managers will need to keep an eye on his recovery from a facial injury suffered in the UEFA Champions League final.

If Germany are to have a successful tournament, they will need Serge Gnabry (€9.5m) to be at his most potent. The 25-year-old attacking midfielder boasts an outstanding record in front of goal for his national team, scoring 15 times in 20 appearances for Joachim Löw’s side, which certainly justifies the large fee required for his services. Given just 2% of Fantasy managers currently have Gnabry in their squads, such differential value makes him an enticing option.

Wales’ first ever EURO appearance in 2016 featured a starring role from Gareth Bale (€9.5m) in a memorable run to the semi-finals and five years later, the Dragons will look again to their talisman if they are to stand any chance of repeating such a feat. Strong with the ball at his feet and a threat in the air, Bale also takes most of the free-kicks and is certainly not afraid of striking from distance. Four assists in his last four starts for Wales suggests that Bale has plenty more to offer in national colours so owners should feel confident of returns.

It would also be remiss not to mention Bruno Fernandes (€10.5m) following his incredible season for Manchester United. Like De Bruyne, Fernandes is at the top end of the pricing bracket and it’s easy to see why given the Portugal star has racked 28 goals for Manchester United in all competitions this campaign. With a current ownership of 19%, Fernandes represents an alternative choice for those forced to choose between him and De Bruyne.

MID-PRICED OPTIONS

With four goals and an assist in his last five competitive matches for the Netherlands, Georginio Wijnaldum (€8.0m) provides Fantasy managers with an ideal cheaper option in midfield. Wijnaldum is often to be found in attacking areas when playing for his national side and could well be a source of considerable Fantasy points when he lines up against Group C opponents Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia. Another tempting central midfielder involved in Group C is Marcel Sabitzer (€8.0m); the Austrian penalty taker offers significant differential value when considering his 1% ownership, and comes off the back of nine goals and seven assists for Leipzig this season.

Whilst being listed as a midfielder, Lorenzo Insigne (€8.5m) is generally fielded in a front three for Italy and whilst his starting spot in the side isn’t absolutely certain, four starts in the Azzurri’s last five competitive fixtures suggests that head coach Roberto Mancini will field the Napoli star from the start. Additionally 19 goals scored this season for his club side in Serie A is a clear indication of his Fantasy potential.

When considering mid-priced midfielders, many Fantasy managers will look towards Manchester City players, with a clutch coming off the back of successful seasons with the Premier League champions. Despite England's Phil Foden (€8.0m) finding the net 16 times for Manchester City, his place in the Three Lions' starting XI is still uncertain.

İlkay Gündoğan (€7.5m) however, is expected to start for Germany and has scored in two of their last three games. One of those goals was from the penalty spot, another big plus point for those considering the 30-year-old. Also worth mentioning is the incredible form of Ferran Torres (€8.0m) on the international stage, with the winger having accumulated five goals in his last four appearances for Spain, three of those coming as part of a superb hat-trick against Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

BUDGET OPTIONS

Often a crucial figure in the Switzerland attack, Xherdan Shaqiri (€7.0m) has registered 23 goals in 89 appearances for his country and as part of a side that managed 19 goals from their eight qualification fixtures, the tricky midfielder could provide good value for money.

Heading into EURO 2020 in excellent form is Ruslan Malinovskyi (€7.0m), who played a starring role in securing UEFA Champions League football for Serie A side Atalanta next season, scoring five times in his last eight league appearances and also finding the net in the Coppa Italia final against Juventus. Ukraine will be hoping the midfielder can recreate such goalscoring form in Group C.

Despite Joshua Kimmich (€6.0m) needing to balance attacking intent with his large defensive responsibilities from central midfield, the Germany star has attracted many suitors amongst with his ownership currently standing at 21%, the fifth highest of all midfielders in the tournament. Kimmich registered six goals and 14 assists in all competitions for Bayern this season and is both an ideal budget option and a useful way into the Germany midfield.

Those looking for an ultra-cheap budget enabler have latched on to Loïc Négo (€4.0m) of Hungary, who despite being fielded by his country as a defensive midfielder and competing in an intimidating Group F that includes France, Portugal and Germany, is currently the highest owned Fantasy asset across all positions. Négo did manage to get on the scoresheet in Hungary’s most recent competitive fixture and also hit a crucial equalising goal against Iceland in the EURO 2020 play-off final, and his 46% ownership would love a repeat on Matchday 1.