Schmeichel, Denayer, Chiesa, Burak: possible mid-priced EURO 2020 Fantasy Football squad

Fantasy managers have a €100.0m budget to select a squad in the group stage, but bargain players capable of outperforming their modest price are always highly sought after.

The following 15-man squad may offer some ideas to those looking for budget options to fill out their side.

GOALKEEPERS

EURO '92 highlights: Spotlight on Peter Schmeichel

Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark) – €5.0m

Schmeichel's modest price has been seized upon by Fantasy managers, with the Danish keeper boasting a current ownership of 20%, the fourth highest amongst goalkeepers and the most of any other stopper with the same price tag. It's easy to see why, with Denmark having kept clean sheets in six of their last eight competitive outings.

Dominik Livaković (Croatia) – €5.0m

Whilst commanding the same price as Schmeichel, Livaković represents a lesser-owned proposition with Croatia also coming into the tournament in form defensively, recording shut-outs in successive fixtures. In a group which includes Scotland, Czech Republic and England, Livaković provides not just clean sheet potential but also the prospect of recording a high number of saves, which may significantly boost his accumulation of Fantasy points.

DEFENDERS

EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: All you need to know

Kieran Tierney (Scotland) – €5.0m

Tierney is likely to be a starting player as part of a Scotland back line that will prioritise defensive stability in a bid to qualify from Group D. The Scots have proved difficult to break down under head coach Steve Clarke and the versatile Tierney can be utilised either as part of a back three or as a wing-back. A goal and four assists for Arsenal in the Premier League this season adds to his appeal for any prospective owners.

Çağlar Söyüncü (Turkey) – €5.0m

Turkey were hugely impressive from a defensive perspective in qualifying, racking up eight clean sheets from ten matches and conceding just three goals in the process. Centre-back Söyüncü will form a key part of their back line and when factoring in his inevitable attacking threat from set-pieces, his low price could prove a bargain.

Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) – €5.0m

Akanji has plenty of big-match experience both for club and country and is expected to start for Vladimir Petković’s side in the centre of defence. Those bringing in Akanji will also have an eye on attacking returns given the 25-year-old scored twice for Borussia Dortmund this season.

Every goal on Italy's road to EURO 2020

Alessandro Bastoni (Italy) – €4.5m

Widely tipped as a star of the future, the 22-year-old has made a strong case for a starting spot in an Italian defence that kept five successive clean sheets in competitive matches and having conceded just four goals in ten qualifying matches. Bastoni has started in three of the Azzurri's last five games and whilst he is not nailed on to start on Matchday 1, his incredibly cheap Fantasy price could make him worth the risk.

Jason Denayer (Belgium) – €4.5m

Denayer appears to have nailed down a place in Belgium's three-man central defence, which makes him potentially one of the biggest Fantasy bargains in his position. Belgium are fancied to go far in the tournament and, having conceded just three goals over the course of qualifying, it would be a surprise if they were not to rack up a healthy number of clean sheets along the way.

MIDFIELDERS

Every goal on England's road to EURO 2020

Mason Mount (England) – €7.0m

Despite a large amount of competition in the England midfield, Mount's work ethic and underrated attacking potential has firmly established him as a key part of Gareth Southgate's side. The Chelsea midfielder has scored three times in his last eight appearances for the Three Lions and with license to roam forward from deep, Mount could play a big role for an England team expected to go far.

Federico Chiesa (Italy) – €7.0m

Chiesa's excellent club form for Juventus this season may be enough to force his way into the front three that Roberto Mancini is expected to deploy at EURO. The 23-year-old has found the net 12 times for Juventus in 2021 alone and not many midfielders are in better individual form heading into the competition. At just €7.0m, such good value looks difficult to ignore.

Every goal on Belgium's road to EURO 2020

Youri Tielemans (Belgium) – €6.5m

Whilst Belgium boast a number of premium Fantasy assets amongst their midfield, Tielemans not only represents a cheap route into their starting line-up but also a goal threat. His potency from distance is well known and he garnered worldwide attention after his stunning long-range strike gave Leicester victory against Chelsea in the the FA Cup final. Tielemans will no doubt be hoping to add to his current tally of four international goals at EURO.

Leon Goretzka (Germany) – €6.5m

Goretzka is coming off the back a profitable season from an attacking perspective, scoring eight goals for Bayern München from central midfield. With four goals in qualifying, Goretzka could turn out to be a golden differential given he currently features in just 2% of Fantasy squads.

Tomáš Souček (Czech Republic) – €6.5m

A talisman for both club and country, Souček's excellent aerial ability and late dashes into the opposition penalty area has ﻿established the central midfielder as one of the Czech Republic's primary goal threats. The West Ham man scored ten times in this season’s Premier League and recorded a first ever hat-trick for his country back in March. His low price makes him a hugely tempting Fantasy proposition.

FORWARDS

Classic Turkey EURO goals

Burak Yılmaz (Turkey) – €8.0m

Yılmaz enters this summer's tournament off the back of an incredible season for club side LOSC Lille. The 35-year-old led from the front, scoring 16 league goals and helping the French outfit secure a historic Ligue 1 title. Turkey will be hoping he can play a similar role for them, and with four goals in his last three appearances for his country – including a hat-trick against the Netherlands – he looks an incredibly attractive Fantasy selection given he's also likely to take responsibility for any penalties.

Teemu Pukki (Finland) – €7.0m

Finland enter EURO 2020 reliant on Pukki as their main attacking threat, after his ten goals in qualifying played a decisive part in them securing a first ever major tournament appearance. His impressive numbers extend to his club form; he scored 26 goals for Norwich this season and Fantasy managers will surely see him as an enticing budget option.

Kieffer Moore (Wales) – €6.5m

Standing almost 2m tall, Moore represents the focal point of the Wales front line with much of his threat understandably coming from set-pieces. Moore has scored twice in his four international appearances and comes into EURO full of confidence after racking up 20 goals for club side Cardiff in the English second tier this season.