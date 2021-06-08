Guess your way to glory with the UEFA EURO 2020 Predictor games

Guess the final group standings, scores and key match events in Tournament Predictor and Match Predictor, presented by Gazprom.

Tournament Predictor and Match Predictor, presented by Gazprom, will give fans an extra stake in UEFA EURO 2020.

You can download your predictions as a shareable image to challenge your friends in the Tournament Predictor, while in the Match Predictor you can set up private leagues to beat your mates and spread the excitement around this summer's celebration of European football.



Get started with the official bracket game of the competition. Tournament Predictor is inviting fans to guess where each team in each of the six EURO 2020 groups will finish, with further bonus points for guessing which of the third-placed sides will make it to the round of 16.

From then on, you plot your course all the way to the final. All predictions must be made before the tournament kicks off, but if things go badly, a new Knockout Predictor game will launch once the round of 16 line-up is confirmed to give you a second shot at glory.

In addition, Match Predictor will give fans something extra to spice up every game. Earn points by guessing the right scorelines, first goalscorers and first teams to score.