Arrive in style at EURO 2020 with the journey planner tool

Volkswagen are taking the stress out of travelling at EURO 2020 with a mapping tool that will transport you wherever you want to go.

The Volkswagen EURO 2020 map on the EURO 2020 app allows ticket-holders to plot routes all the way to your access gate. It will give all fans transport options, calculates walking routes, issue travel alerts and show where you are in relation to points of interest – be it fan zones, the stadium or tourist sites.

Free chauffeur service

For lucky fans in Munich and Copenhagen, you can do it in style by hopping in one of the all-electric Volkswagen ID. cars and let the driver chauffeur you around the city centre, absolutely free of charge and locally free of CO2-emission.

All you have to do is go to the Volkswagen EURO 2020 map on the EURO 2020 app and choose your pick-up and drop-off points within the service area marked there. The service runs between 14:00 and 22:00 local time every day (Copenhagen: 11 to 28 June; Munich:14 June to 11 July).

Volkswagen is committed to the safety of all passengers and drivers so everyone must wear a face mask at all times. Cars will be disinfected after every ride and feature protective screens set up between the driver and passengers. There is a limit of three passengers per car.

Mobility Makers

Based at key locations in the 11 host cities – the stadium, football village, historic locations, city centre information points and transport hubs – Volkswagen's Mobility Makers will be helping fans get around on foot at the finals too. Easy to spot by their uniforms, these guides will be steering supporters toward wherever they need to go at EURO 2020.

Tournament statistics

Volkswagen also has an eye on the action, and will be driving mobility stats during the tournament, measuring the distance covered and top speeds reached. Can anyone better the 32.8km/h Kingsley Coman reached for France against Switzerland at EURO 2016?