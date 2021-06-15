EURO 2020 Fantasy Matchday 2 – Limitless Squad

It may be early on in the competition but plenty of Fantasy managers are already eyeing up the Limitless chip for use on Matchday 2, so for those taking the plunge, here’s a suggested squad for the second round of fixtures.

UEFA.com has tripled up on assets from Italy, France, Belgium and England for Matchday 2. Will you follow suit?

Meet the teams: Italy

Goalkeepers

Italy impressed on Matchday 1 with a commanding 3-0 win over Turkey in the first game of the tournament with the Azzurri not facing a single shot on target throughout the match. If they are similarly solid against Switzerland on Matchday 2, then Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.5m) looks well set for back-to-back clean sheets.

Should the Italians’ back line be breached though, then Hugo Lloris (€6.0m) isn't a bad understudy to have as an alternative option. France's most recent four matches prior to EURO 2020 brought clean sheets in all of them, and they will be expecting another shut-out against Hungary on Matchday 2.

Defenders

Watch Meunier's Belgium strike

After an eye-catching display against Turkey in which he registered an assist and was often found to be in advanced positions down the left, Leonardo Spinazzola (€5.5m) is one of the first names on many Fantasy managers' transfer wish lists right now, while the same can be said of Belgium's Thomas Meunier (€5.5m) after his incredible 15-point haul against Russia from the bench. With team-mate Timothy Castagne now injured, Meunier's place in Roberto Martínez's starting line-up on Matchday 2 looks secure.

With money being no object using the Limitless chip, Lucas Hernández (€6.5m) – the joint most expensive defender in EURO Fantasy – comes into the reckoning given the likelihood of a clean sheet coupled with his assist potential, while John Stones (€5.5m) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (€5.5m) complete the back line. Stones is sure to start in an England defence aiming to keep a second consecutive clean sheet when they face Scotland, while Zinchenko's midfield role makes him an attractive proposition for Ukraine's game against North Macedonia.

Midfielders

With Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m) back in training, Limitless managers can afford to put their faith in the Belgian creator, especially as he features early on in the matchday and there will be an opportunity to substitute him out if he doesn't feature prominently. The Manchester City star recorded four goals and six assists during qualifying and could play a starring role in EURO 2020 once he's back in action.

Star of the Match: Watch Sterling's England winner

The final Italian spot in the squad goes to Lorenzo Insigne (€8.5m), who has already rewarded owners with a goal against Turkey on Matchday 1. For a player who scored 19 times in Serie A for Napoli during the 2020/21 campaign, it would be no surprise to see him find the net again on Matchday 2. By contrast, Raheem Sterling (€9.5m) did not enjoy his best season domestically, but he is a player that England coach Gareth Southgate trusts and after scoring the only goal of the game against Croatia on Matchday 1, Sterling is bound to be full of confidence.

Completing the midfielders is Georginio Wijnaldum (€8.0m), who continued his excellent scoring record for the Netherlands on Matchday 1 and will aim for a repeat against Austria, and Andriy Yarmolenko (€8.5m), who also found the net last time out to make it three goals in his last two appearances for Ukraine.

Watch Lukaku's Belgium double

Forwards

With no concern for budget constraints, three premium strikers make it into the front line. Romelu Lukaku (€11.0m) – whose Belgian side take on Denmark next – will not come as a surprise inclusion given his double on Matchday 1, which took the Internazionale striker to 62 goals for his country. Lukaku is the all-time leading goalscorer for Belgium, and that could well be an accolade that Harry Kane (€11.5m) holds for England one day. The Tottenham striker was not able to get on the scoresheet against Croatia but it is rarely long before he finds his shooting boots, with the Three Lions' Matchday 2 fixture against rivals Scotland looking ripe for a large Kane haul.

Playing on the last day of the matchday, Kylian Mbappé (€12.0m) is a useful option to say the least to have on your bench. With their encounter against Hungary being sandwiched between fixtures with Germany and Portugal, France will be looking to take all three points here and selecting a player who scored 42 goals for Paris Saint-Germain in the 2020/21 campaign looks a straightforward decision for Fantasy managers using the Limitless chip on Matchday 2.