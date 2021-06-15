EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: The Scout squad for Matchday 2

The first round of group matches have provided plenty of pointers for Fantasy managers and the Scout's squad for Matchday 2 is based around players who have already delivered points for their owners, and several who still have something to prove.

Highlights: The best saves of UEFA EURO 2016

Goalkeepers

Two sides who kept clean sheets in the first round of games supply the goalkeepers for the Matchday 2 squad. While it would be unrealistic to expect another 13-point haul from Lukas Hradecky (€4.0m) – courtesy of a penalty save on top of a clean sheet – the Finland No1 could well deliver another healthy total against Russia in Saint Petersburg, while his low price keeps funds available for use elsewhere. England, meanwhile, have won their last three games 1-0 and kept clean sheets in five of their six matches in 2021 – conceding only one goal in the process – so Jordan Pickford (€5.5m) is selected for what is sure to be a hotly-contested derby against neighbours Scotland.

Meet the teams: England

Defenders

England are also represented among the five defenders in the squad, in the shape of Tyrone Mings (€4.5m), who impressed in the opening win against Croatia and has started England's last three fixtures; indeed, England have kept nine clean sheets in the centre-back's 11 international appearances. Mings picked up six points on Matchday 1, the same total as Spain's Pau Torres (€4.5m), and the Villarreal central defender is again included for the game against Poland while Belgium's clean sheet in Russia means Dedryck Boyata (€4.5m) and Thomas Meunier (€5.5m) are both deemed worthy of inclusion. Meunier didn't start in Saint Petersburg, but an early injury gave him a chance he seized with both hands, a goal and a clean sheet bringing in 15 points. The defence is completed by Leonardo Spinazzola (€5.5m), whose Italy side take on Switzerland in Rome, and who is looking to build on the nine points he collected against Turkey in the opening game of the tournament thanks to a clean sheet and an assist.

Mancini delight after winning start for Italy

Midfielders

Three of the five midfielders delivered on Matchday 1, including Italian pair Lorenzo Insigne (€8.5m) and Domenico Berardi (€6.0m). Insigne picked up eight points on Matchday 1, when he scored Italy's final goal in a 3-0 win; Berardi ended with six points, his cross forcing the own goal that broke the deadlock at the Olimpico. Also on target on home soil in the first round of fixtures was Georginio Wijnaldum (€8.0m), who gave the Netherlands the lead against Ukraine; Paris Saint-Germain's new signing brought in seven points in total to add to the eight goals he contributed in qualifying. The two new faces in midfield are Phil Foden (€8.0m), who hit the post against Croatia but could deliver a decent points return against Scotland at Wembley, and budget pick David Alaba (€5.5m). The Austria man has been used in a more advanced role than usual at club level, and could exploit the weaknesses in a Netherlands side that conceded twice against Ukraine on Matchday 1.

Watch Lukaku's Belgium double

Forwards

One of those two Ukraine goals on Matchday 1 came from striker Roman Yaremchuk (€7.0m), whose side next take on a North Macedonia team that conceded three goals in their EURO finals debut. The forward scored 20 league goals for Belgian club side Gent in 2020/21 and has found the net in three of his last four international appearances. Furthermore, Yaremchuk's low price frees up funds for investment in the other two striker. Romelu Lukaku (€11.0m) is almost a mandatory pick, after his Matchday 1 double in Russia to make it ten goals in as many international appearances in 2020/21 – and it's no surprise he currently sits in 49% of EURO Fantasy squads. The ﻿recent international returns of Kylian Mbappé (€12.0m) might be less eye-catching – after three goals in his first four games for France this season, he came into this tournament having managed one in his last six – but 42 goals in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain this season show his pedigree. Indeed, France's final warm-up friendly against Bulgaria ended a run of five successive games for club and country in which Mbappé had found the net.