EURO 2020: Best third-placed teams – who is heading through?

While the top two in each UEFA EURO 2020 group are guaranteed a berth in the round of 16, only the four best third-placed teams will join them in advancing.

We update the latest in the race for the last knockout spots as several countries vie to emulate holders Portugal. Five years ago, Fernando Santos's side could only finish third in their UEFA EURO 2016 group, reaching the last 16 on goal difference alone – before going on to lift the trophy.

Through as a best third-placed team Switzerland

This piece will be updated after every set of games – last updated after final Group B fixtures.

Teams that can still finish in third place in their groups

Group A: complete

Switzerland: 4 points, -1 goal difference, 4 goals scored, 1 win (through)

Group B: complete

Finland: 3, -2, 1, 1



Group C: complete

Ukraine: 3, -1, 4, 1



Group D

(last games Tuesday, 21:00 CET)

Czech Republic (4, +2, 3, 1), England (4, +1, 1, 1), Croatia (1, -1, 1, 0), Scotland (1, -2, 0, 0)



Group E

﻿(last games Wednesday, 18:00 CET)﻿

Sweden (4, +1, 1, 1), Slovakia (3, 0, 2, 1), Spain (2, 0, 1, 0), Poland (1, -1, 2, 0)



Group F

(last games Wednesday, 21:00 CET)

France (4, +1, 2, 1), ﻿Portugal (3, +1, 5, 1), Germany (3, +1, 4, 1), Hungary (1, -3, 1, 0)

Teams listed in order of overall record rather than current group standings.



How the four best third-placed teams are decided

With reference to article 21.03, the results of the third-placed teams are compared based on their three group stage matches, according to the following criteria:

a. higher number of points

b. superior goal difference

c. higher number of goals scored

d. higher number of wins

e. lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)

f. position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings

Once the four best third-placed teams have been determined, article 21.05 of the regulations explains which third-placed team plays in which tie. Only after all four sides are known can the allocation to each round of 16 match be made.



Which round of 16 tie will each third-place qualifier advance to?

Saturday 26 June

Wales vs Denmark (18:00, Amsterdam)

Italy vs Austria (21:00, London)

Sunday 27 June

Netherlands vs 3D/E/F (18:00, Budapest)

Belgium vs 3A/D/E/F (21:00, Seville)

Monday 28 June

2D vs 2E (18:00, Copenhagen)

1F vs 3A/B/C (21:00, Bucharest)

Tuesday 29 June

1D vs 2F (18:00, London)

1E vs 3A/B/C/D (21:00, Glasgow)

All times CET