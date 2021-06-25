EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: Round of 16 differential picks

UEFA.com runs the rule over a selection of lesser-owned picks among EURO 2020 Fantasy managers who could perform well on Matchday 4.

GOALKEEPERS

Despite being one of just two goalkeepers to keep clean sheets in all three of their group stage fixtures, England's Jordan Pickford (€5.6m) has gone very much under the radar so far from a Fantasy perspective. The Three Lions No1 is currently the joint-highest scoring goalkeeper having racked up 18 points alongside the heavily-owned Gianluigi Donnarumma. Whilst Germany on Matchday 4 will provide Pickford with his sternest challenge yet, another clean sheet and a healthy return of points cannot be ruled out given how strong the England back line has looked so far at EURO 2020.

Another keeper who has hardly courted any Fantasy attention despite some impressive displays is Robin Olsen (€5.1m) of Sweden. The 31-year-old played a huge part in a successful group stage campaign, in which Sweden posted two clean sheets and picked up seven points from a possible nine to reach the round of 16. Olsen boasts 16 points to his name having made 11 saves in the tournament, with only Wales's Danny Ward of the goalkeepers still involved managing more saves.

The Netherlands head into Matchday 4 on the back of successive group stage shut-outs against Austria and North Macedonia. Those two clean sheets led to Maarten Stekelenburg (€4.7m) gaining six points in each match, boosting his overall score to 14. The Netherlands take on Czech Republic in the last 16 and Stekelenburg may prove the ideal pick for those managers pursuing a lesser-owned goalkeeper with strong points potential.

Other differential choices: Unai Simón (€5.1m), Danny Ward (€4.7m)

DEFENDERS

Matchday 3 was a hugely fruitful one for Aymeric Laporte (€6.1m). A goal and a clean sheet for the Spain centre-back brought him a large haul of 12 Fantasy points as Luis Enrique's side romped to a 5-0 victory over Slovakia. Laporte has started every game of Spain's EURO 2020 campaign and has accumulated 20 points, which is the second-highest score among all defenders left in the competition. With two clean sheets under his belt, Laporte and Spain are in excellent form defensively and the Man. City star represents an excellent differential option on Matchday 4.

After a strong opening to the group stage, 2018 FIFA World Cup winners France have not quite shown the defensive steel they are capable of, conceding three goals over the course of their last two fixtures. Centre-half Presnel Kimpembe (€5.6m) started all three of those games and after having notched six EURO Fantasy points on Matchday 1, he has since mustered only two more points. Despite that, he is an important part of Didier Deschamps' defence and should retain his place for France's first knockout tie against Switzerland.

Denmark secured their round of 16 spot with a thumping 4-1 triumph over Russia on Matchday 3. Among the scorers for Kasper Hjulmand's team was ﻿Joakim Mæhle (€4.5m), which led to a total score of eight Fantasy points for the defender. His eye-catching strike underlined Mæhle's point-scoring potential heading into the knockout stage, even though Denmark have so far been unable to shut out any of their opponents. If Mæhle shows the same amount of attacking intent against Wales, then he looks an absolute bargain for those chasing a cheap defensive-enabler on Matchday 4.

Other differential choices: Luke Shaw (€6.0m), Patrick van Aanholt (€5.6m), Victor Lindelöf (€5.6m)

MIDFIELDERS

Germany found themselves on the brink of elimination in the group stage on Matchday 3 after trailing twice against Hungary. However, midfielder Kai Havertz (€9.1m) took a vital role in their survival as he found the net for the second successive match, and that is now 13 Fantasy points accrued over the course of the last two matchdays. The Chelsea man's goals should ensure he is given another start in Germany's round of 16 tie against England at Wembley, and his relatively low ownership makes him even more appealing.

Coming up against Havertz and Germany on Matchday 4 will be Raheem Sterling (€9.6m), with the in-form England flier having been England's biggest goal threat at the tournament to date. Sterling struck both of his side's goals in the group phase – both winning goals in 1-0 victories – which has helped him amass 19 Fantasy points in total. Although the pacy wideman comes at a premium price, he may be worth the cost considering that he faces a German outfit that have shipped two goals in each of their last two fixtures and are yet to earn a clean sheet.

The few EURO Fantasy managers who own Sweden midfielder Emil Forsberg (€7.7m) have made huge point gains during the past couple of matchdays. After scoring the only goal in the 1-0 win against Slovakia on Matchday 2, Forsberg backed that up with two more on Matchday 3 as Sweden emerged 3-2 winners over Poland. One of those three goals was a penalty, emphasising once again the importance of selecting penalty takers in your Fantasy squads. Having accumulated a total of 20 points across two games, Forsberg's overall bounty of 23 points isn't only the joint highest among midfielders, it is also the joint-second highest score of all players remaining in the competition.

Other differential choices: Gareth Bale (€9.6m), Andriy Yarmolenko (€8.6m), Diogo Jota (€8.6m)

FORWARDS

Karim Benzema (€10.0m) opened his goalscoring account at EURO 2020 on Matchday 3, netting twice in France's 2-2 draw against Portugal. Benzema had previously looked a huge threat going forward without claiming the attacking returns he had perhaps warranted, but that was all put to bed on Matchday 3 as Benzema's minimal ownership profited to the tune of ten points. Seemingly also now on penalties, Benzema and Les Bleus face a Switzerland side who have conceded at least once in each of their three fixtures; Benzema could, therefore, be set for another starring role.

Whilst Patrik Schick (€8.4m) failed to get on the scoresheet for the first time in a EURO 2020 fixture on Matchday 3, the Czech forward has enjoyed an excellent tournament thus far. His three goals in three group matches have brought him 21 points, currently the second-highest score among forwards and behind only Cristiano Ronaldo. The 25-year-old is an attractive differential proposition for Fantasy managers ahead of Czech Republic’s round of 16 game against the Netherlands, with his affordable price tag allowing for much-needed funds to be redistributed elsewhere.

Ukraine, meanwhile, will be pinning much of their hopes on forward Roman Yaremchuk (€7.3m) to supply the attacking returns needed to beat Sweden and advance to the quarter-final stage. Yaremchuk currently has two goals, one assist and 17 Fantasy points to his name and, like Schick, will not break the bank when it comes to his valuation.

Other differential choices: Antoine Griezmann (€11.1m), Yussuf Poulsen (€8.2m), Gerard Moreno (€6.6m)