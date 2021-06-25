EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: Top performers from each position

With the knockout stage upon us, UEFA.com looks back at the group stage and assesses which players have scored the most Fantasy points so far.

GOALKEEPERS

Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.6m) and Jordan Pickford (€5.6m) are out on their own when it comes to Fantasy goalkeepers with Italy and England yet to concede a goal at EURO 2020. Both sit on 18 points but Sweden's Robin Olsen (€5.1m) is not far behind them having accumulated 16 points so far. Although he conceded twice to Poland on Matchday 3, the 11 saves he has made throughout the tournament have topped up his score.

Thibaut Courtois (€6.1m) is the only other goalkeeper who has scored 15 or more points at this juncture, but Fantasy managers will be wary of selecting the Belgian for Matchday 4 given that he is tasked with keeping Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal at bay.

DEFENDERS

The ten highest-scoring Fantasy defenders are predominantly made up of full-backs or wing-backs, with the marauding Denzel Dumfries (€5.6m) leading the way on 22 points courtesy of goals in each of the Netherlands' first two matches. Fellow Dutch defenders Patrick van Aanholt (€5.6m) and Daley Blind (€5.2m) are not far behind with 18 points thanks to three clean sheets next to their names (both were substituted off before Netherlands conceded to Ukraine on Matchday 1); meanwhile Thomas Meunier (€5.7m), Robin Gosens (€5.2m), Jordi Alba (€6.1m), Connor Roberts (€4.7m) and Leonardo Spinazzola (€5.6m) have all made attacking contributions from wide areas over the course of the first three matchdays.

As well as the aforementioned Blind, Aymeric Laporte (€6.1m) and John Stones (€5.6m) are the centre-backs who buck the trend. Laporte has two clean sheets and a goal for Spain so far, and Stones has been a bedrock of an England defence that have yet to concede in the tournament.

MIDFIELDERS

It is two mid-priced assets who spearhead the midfield department at this stage with the Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum (€8.1m) and Sweden's Emil Forsberg (€7.7m) sitting pretty on 23 Fantasy points. Both have scored three times for their respective nations and have provided excellent value for money compared with some of the more expensive options, many of whom have yet to deliver significant Fantasy returns.

Indeed, just behind them is an even cheaper asset with Xherdan Shaqiri (€7.2m) proving he is still the main man for Switzerland. Two goals and an assist have helped him harvest 21 Fantasy points, one more than Andriy Yarmolenko (€8.6m) who enjoyed a similarly fruitful group stage. Raheem Sterling (€9.6m) has been England’s only goalscorer at EURO 2020 so far and finds himself as the joint-fifth highest-scoring Fantasy midfielder alongside Croatia's Ivan Perišić (€8.6m), whose Fantasy returns have increased with every matchday.

Despite not appearing on Matchday 1 and playing just 45 minutes of football on Matchday 2, Kevin De Bruyne (€10.6m) has still managed to amass 16 points by virtue of a goal (from outside the box) and two assists. If Belgium are to progress further at EURO 2020, you can be confident that the Manchester City midfielder will continue to creep up the Fantasy point-scoring rankings.

FORWARDS

Five goals over the course of the group stage, plus an assist on Matchday 2, have taken Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.2m) to 29 Fantasy points – more than any other player across all positions – and the Portuguese superstar looks worth every penny of his premium price tag. The second-highest scoring forward is perhaps more unexpected though, as Patrik Schick (€8.4m) has accrued an impressive 21 points. The Czech forward struck three times in the group phase, while additional points came his way courtesy of winning a penalty and scoring from outside the area.

Memphis Depay (€10.1m), Romelu Lukaku (€11.2m) and Ciro Immobile (€10.1m) were each heavily touted for their Fantasy potential ahead of the tournament and have duly delivered, while Ukrainian striker Roman Yaremchuk (€7.3m) – in a similar manner to Schick – has emerged as an excellent differential option after having racked up 17 points so far.

Two goals and ten Fantasy points against Portugal last time out have helped Karim Benzema (€10.0m) enter the conversation for Fantasy managers selecting their Matchday 4 forward lines. It was believed that Antoine Griezmann was the designated French penalty taker but Benzema stepping up against Portugal has increased his appeal ahead of the knockout stage.