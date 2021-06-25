EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: Who has risen or fallen in price?

Price changes have been in effect now for a couple of matchdays so UEFA.com outlines some key players from each position whose valuation has increased, or indeed decreased, off the back of their Fantasy output.

Remember though, you now have an additional €5.0m to spend on your squads to accommodate for these price changes!

Netherlands vs Czech Republic: EURO 2004 flashback

GOALKEEPERS

After having originally been priced at a budget-friendly €4.5m, Wales No1 Danny Ward (€4.7m), the Netherlands Maarten Stekelenburg (€4.7m) and Ukraine's Georgiy Bushchan (€4.7m) have all gone up by £0.2m, while a number of other top-performing goalkeepers – including clean-sheet kings Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.6m) and Jordan Pickford (€5.6m) – have crept up by €0.1m.

DEFENDERS

Of the defenders still remaining in the competition, full-backs Vladimír Coufal (€5.3m) and Stefan Lainer (€5.3m) are the only two who are now €0.3m more expensive than they were prior to Matchday 1. Meanwhile, €0.2m increases for the likes of Thomas Meunier (€5.7m) and Robin Gosens (€5.2m) reflect their eye-catching Fantasy performances in the group stage.

Skills Showcase: Best of the group stage

Despite being the top two defenders in terms of Fantasy points accumulated so far, Denzel Dumfries (€5.6m) and Aymeric Laporte (€6.1m) have crept up by just €0.1m and the same can be said of John Stones (€5.6m), who still offers excellent value for money in an England defence that has yet to concede a goal at EURO 2020.

Leonardo Spinazzola (€5.6m) is sure to be a popular choice when Italy face Austria in the round of 16 and he is only marginally more expensive than he was at the start of the competition; however, you will have to fork out for Portugal's Raphaël Guerreiro (€6.7m), whose €0.2m price hike means he is now on his own as the most expensive defender in EURO 2020 Fantasy Football.

Star of the Match: Watch Shaqiri's Swiss double

MIDFIELDERS

Plenty of the generously-priced midfield options have had their values increase off the back of their Fantasy returns, not least Emil Forsberg (€7.7m), Xherdan Shaqiri (€7.2m) and Domenico Berardi (€6.2m), whose prices have all risen by €0.2m. Although he has recorded the same number of Fantasy points as Forsberg, Georginio Wijnaldum (€8.1m) began at a more expensive starting price, meaning he has received a smaller incremental raise and remains excellent value for money.

Raheem Sterling (€9.6m), Ivan Perišić (€8.6m), Andriy Yarmolenko (€8.6m) and Kai Havertz (€9.1m) are among those midfielders whose price has only marginally gone up, while at the other end of the spectrum eagle-eyed Fantasy managers may have spotted some notable price reductions. Switzerland's Steven Zuber (€6.9m) – off the back of three assists against Turkey – and England's Jack Grealish (€7.4m) – with an assist of his own on Matchday 3 – now come in at €0.1m cheaper, as does Germany's Leon Goretzka (€6.4m), who was on the scoresheet against Hungary last time out.

Top Scorer: See all of Schick's goals

FORWARDS

Across all positions, Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick (€8.4m) is the only player from the remaining teams to have climbed by €0.4m over the course of the group stage. Those fortunate enough to own Schick from the start have the option to transfer him out for a healthy profit, but keeping faith with the in-form forward could also prove to be an astute move.

Having already come in at an eye-watering price, Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.2m) will now take up even more of your budget but, given his relentless goalscoring so far at EURO 2020, he continues to justify the significant investment required. Three-goal Belgian ace Romelu Lukaku (€11.2m) is likewise €0.2m dearer than he was at the beginning of the competition, while budget-friendly Ukrainian frontman Roman Yaremchuk (€7.3m) still remains a bargain despite a €0.3m surge in value. Having gone up by just €0.1m, Gerard Moreno (€6.6m) remains a steal at his price, and having provided assists in each of Spain’s last two games, he may well hold on to his starting berth in the last 16.

Timo Werner (€8.4m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (€6.9m) are perhaps the standout names when looking at strikers who have decreased in price, although selecting either player would represent a major gamble for Fantasy managers, with starting spots in their nations' respective round of 16 fixtures looking unlikely.