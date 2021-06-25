EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: The Scout squad for the round of 16

The Scout is in the same boat as every other EURO Fantasy manager for the round of 16, with unlimited changes available before the knockouts kick off. It's important to have half an eye on players from teams who you think will progress to the next round to avoid having to make wholesale changes before the quarter-finals (possibly at the expense of a points penalty) and to that end, the Scout is looking to capitalise on assets from Italy and the Netherlands with Sweden also well represented.

Goalkeepers

Two of the top three scorers from the group stage are the Scout's picks for the round of 16. Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.6m) and Jordan Pickford both kept three clean sheets in the group stage stage but, with the latter's England side facing Germany in a tie that looks too close to call, the Italy No1 is the pick with a favourable-looking last-16 match against Austria. Third in the points scorers among the goalkeepers is Robin Olsen (€5.1m) of Sweden, whose team take on Ukraine having posted two clean sheets in their three group games, with Olsen supplementing his total by an additional three points thanks to his 11 saves.

Defenders

Italy and Sweden are also represented among the back five, in the shape of Leonardo Spinazzola (€5.6m) and the budget-friendly Marcus Danielson (€4.7m). Spinazzola picked up 15 points from his two group appearances, registering two clean sheets and providing an assist, making him a key asset in an Italian defence that has plenty of them. Danielson managed 12 points in the group stage and appears a good-value option for the tie with Ukraine. Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries (€5.6m) is the highest-scoring defender on the game overall with 22 points, and considering 14 of those have come from attacking returns (two goals, one penalty earned) he is impossible to overlook for the match against the Czech Republic.

The remaining two defenders are both useful budget enablers while remaining viable Fantasy assets in their own right. Eric García (€4.5m) came into the Spain side for the 5-0 win against Slovakia on Matchday 3 and is expected to retain his place against Croatia, while Joakim Mæhle (€4.5m) scored for Denmark last time out and, despite not having achieved a clean sheet so far, could finally get one on the board in what is likely to be a tight encounter with Wales.

Midfielders

Georginio Wijnaldum (€8.1m) and Emil Forsberg (€7.7m) are the joint-top scorers in the midfield section on 23 points, and a combination of that total and their fixtures in the last 16 means both are included in the squad again this time. Wijnaldum has been a key attacking threat for the Netherlands, scoring three goals including a bumper 13-point return on Matchday 3; Forsberg, Sweden's penalty taker, converted from the spot on Matchday 2 and followed up with two more goals in the third and final group game, making him a key attacking asset ahead of the tie against Ukraine.

Although Lorenzo Insigne is perhaps the highest profile of the Italian midfield options, Domenico Berardi (€6.2m) comes in almost €2.5m cheaper and racked up 12 points in his two group outings, notching six points apiece against Turkey and Switzerland. At the other end of the spectrum, Spain's Pablo Sarabia (€6.5m) collected a single point from his first two appearances, but a 14-point haul against Slovakia means he should keep his place to face Croatia. Another player who has been working his way into the tournament is Kevin De Bruyne (€10.6m); he sat out Matchday 1 and the first half of Matchday 2 before coming off the bench to register ten points, adding another six to his total last time out. If Belgium are to oust holders Portugal, they may well need another match-defining display from De Bruyne.

Forwards

Memphis Depay (€10.1m) also started UEFA EURO 2020 slowly, harvesting just two points on Matchday 1, but increased that to six with a penalty second time out and then added another goal and two more assists for 12 points on Matchday 3, making him a key Netherlands selection against the Czechs. Romelu Lukaku is another leading Fantasy selection – the striker sits in more than 50% of teams – but the fact that Belgium play Portugal makes doubling up on Belgian attacking assets too much of a risk. Instead, the Scout is backing Karim Benzema (€10.0m) to continue to make up for lost time at EURO having bagged his first finals goals against Portugal on Matchday 3; his France side take on Switzerland.

The attacking trident is completed by Ciro Immobile (€10.1m), another Italian player who was rested for the third round of group action with progress assured. The Lazio forward had already made his mark on the tournament, however, scoring against both Turkey and Switzerland, and will be confident of adding to his 16 points when the Azzurri take on Austria at Wembley.