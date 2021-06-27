Netherlands vs Czech Republic UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

Netherlands play the Czech Republic in a UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 tie in Budapest on Sunday 27 June at 18:00 CET.

What's the story?

Netherlands were the top scorers in the group stage, netting three times in their victories against Ukraine and North Macedonia with a 2-0 win over Austria sandwiched in between. Those impressive performances all came in Amsterdam, though, and the next task for the Group C winners is to continue that free-scoring form in Budapest.

The Oranje will also need to break down a sturdy Czech Republic defence that kept a clean sheet in their opening 2-0 success against Scotland, held on for a 1-1 draw with Croatia and were narrowly beaten by England at Wembley Stadium. In three-goal Patrik Schick, the Czechs – third in Group D – have a striker who can be a match winner if this turns out to be another tight contest.

Netherlands vs Czech Republic: EURO 2004 flashback

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

Starting line-ups

Netherlands: Stekelenburg; Dumfries, De Ligt, De Vrij, Blind, Van Aanholt; De Jong, De Roon, Wijnaldum; Depay, Malen

Out: L. De Jong (knee)

Misses next match if booked: De Roon

Czech Republic: Vaclík; Coufal, Čelůstka, Kalas, Kadeřábek; Souček, Holeš; Masopust, Barák, Ševčík; Schick

Suspended: Bořil

Misses next match if booked: Hložek, Masopust

Reporters' views

Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter: There is growing expectation in the Netherlands following a flawless group campaign and what is seen as a favourable draw for the knockout stage. Confidence is also high among the players.

Depay enjoying Dutch mentor role

Yet the Czech Republic have previously been something of a nemesis for the Dutch in this competition. They prevented Oranje from qualifying for UEFA EURO 2016, winning home and away, and also came back from 2-0 down during an epic confrontation at EURO 2004 to win 3-2.

Ondřej Zlámal, Czech Republic reporter: The Czechs are fully aware of the history of some glorious victories against Netherlands, which is nice but will not help when facing the attacking might of Memphis and Co. The biggest match for this Czech generation is here and all of our best qualities must be shown – responsible defending, high pressing, strong wingers, precise set-pieces. Whoever replaces Jan Bořil in the line-up must settle in fast, too. Our fans may have to help to achieve a big success.

View from the camps

Frank de Boer, Netherlands coach: "What would be a success for this tournament? If we get to the last four, then we have done well. Ultimately we want to be getting paraded down the canals [of Amsterdam] on a boat: that is the ultimate goal. We not only want to reach the final, but also to win it. Then the tournament is completely successful. We are now focusing only on the Czech Republic; we have a lot of work to do to deal with the Czechs."

Memphis Depay, Netherlands forward: "I know that [the Czech Republic are] very intense. I haven’t come up against them for a while; I think 2015 was the last time for me. But they’ve never been an easy team to play against. So you know it will be tough. We have to give a full 100% if we want to win. We’re planning to do that, but it certainly won’t be plain sailing."

Šilhavý on Czech Republic's EURO campaign

Jaroslav Šilhavý, Czech Republic coach: "We have analysed all the Netherlands' games and they had about 30 chances. We simply must effectively and responsibly defend as a team. It is not about the Dutch tactical system but about their massive attacking power. We must work hard as a team, work hard and be dangerous in attack. If we do not come up win an exceptional performance, we will not succeed."

Pavel Kadeřábek, Czech Republic defender: "It'll be a tough match. We'll play in Budapest, in front of a probably packed stadium. The Dutch have immense quality, especially going forward. They're really great, so we have to watch out for that."

Form guide (most recent first)

Netherlands: WWWWDW

Czech Republic: LDWWLL