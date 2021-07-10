Remaining tickets on sale for EURO 2020 final at Wembley

The last remaining tickets for the UEFA EURO 2020 final went on sale via EURO2020.com/tickets on Saturday 10 July 2021 at 14:00 CEST (13:00 UK time).

Tickets are being sold on a first come first served basis. Tickets will only be sold to fans living in the common travel area (United Kingdom, Ireland, Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey) and to fans living in countries on England’s green list.



The latest information relating to COVID-19 measures and travel restrictions is available on our Need to Know page.

To enter the stadium, you will need proof of a negative lateral flow test or proof of full vaccination or proof of natural immunity.

Please note, stadium entry requirements are different for UK based ticketholders and for ticketholders based elsewhere. Please refer to our Need to Know page for more detailed information.