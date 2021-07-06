Tickets on sale for Italy vs Spain UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final
Tuesday 6 July 2021
Tickets are on sale for Tuesday's UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final between Italy and Spain at Wembley Stadium, London.
To buy tickets, you will need to live in the common travel area (United Kingdom, Ireland, Isle of Man, Guernsey and Jersey).Ticketing portal
The latest information relating to COVID-19 measures and travel restrictions is available on our Need to Know page, where detailed measures for each stadium are listed.
For travel guidelines, ticket buyers are responsible for checking and verifying the latest situation by regularly reading national and international government websites for up-to-date, accurate information.