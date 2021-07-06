UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Tickets on sale for Italy vs Spain UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final

Tuesday 6 July 2021

Tickets are available for today's UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final between Italy and Spain at Wembley Stadium.

More tickets are on sale for the remaining matches at Wembley AFP via Getty Images

Tickets are on sale for Tuesday's UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final between Italy and Spain at Wembley Stadium, London.

To buy tickets, you will need to live in the common travel area (United Kingdom, Ireland, Isle of Man, Guernsey and Jersey).

The latest information relating to COVID-19 measures and travel restrictions is available on our Need to Know page, where detailed measures for each stadium are listed.

For travel guidelines, ticket buyers are responsible for checking and verifying the latest situation by regularly reading national and international government websites for up-to-date, accurate information.

