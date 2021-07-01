Belgium vs Italy UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

Belgium take on Italy in the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-finals in Munich on Friday 2 July at 21:00 CET.



What's the story?

Thorgan Hazard fired Belgium into the last eight with a stunning goal to knock holders Portugal out in the round of 16. The victory﻿ came at a cost, however, as Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard were both taken off nursing injuries, but the Red Devils' fourth win and third clean sheet of the tournament mean they will be confident regardless of whether that star duo recover in time.

Italy arrive in equally buoyant mood after extending their unbeaten sequence to a national record of 31 games, although they had to dig deep to overcome Austria 2-1 in extra time in the last round. Like Belgium, the Azzurri have won every game so far at EURO 2020 – and the victors in this tie will set a new record for the longest run of victories in the competition, qualifying included.

Where to watch the game on TV

Predicted line-ups

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen; T. Hazard, Witsel, Tielemans, Meunier; E. Hazard/Mertens, Lukaku, Carrasco/De Bruyne

Out: Castagne

Doubtful: E. Hazard, De Bruyne

Misses next match if booked: Alderweireld, T. Hazard, Vermaelen

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne﻿

Misses next match if booked: Barella, Di Lorenzo, Pessina

Reporters' views

Alyssa Saliou, Belgium reporter: Fitness concerns over Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard have dominated the build-up, a real concern as both are integral to Belgium's attacking game. The first half against Denmark, when neither started and the Red Devils struggled, remains fresh in mind. Against a team like Italy, Belgium will be eager to have their strongest XI available. The Azzurri create chances and, having conceded a solitary goal in 12 outings, they don't allow too many at the other end. It should be a brilliant match.

Italy: Who is most likely to...?

Paolo Menicucci, Italy reporter: The hard-fought win against Austria was exactly what the doctor ordered for Italy after three convincing performances in the group stage had sparked plenty of enthusiasm. For the first time in the tournament, Roberto Mancini's men go into a game in which they are not considered favourites, which traditionally is exactly what the Azzurri welcome. Italy have now a clear identity and their approach will be unchanged, though I expect even more focus and determination.

View from the camps

Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach: "Italy will attack from the very first second; they will be very structured and dynamic. Every player knows his role. The game against Portugal was a game that could have been played a lot further down the line; usually players don't play these physical and intense games at this stage of the tournament. Luckily, we have enough days to recover and prepare."

Thorgan Hazard, Belgium midfielder: "Italy will be the toughest opponent we've met so far. They've had a good run of wins and it will be a nice challenge for us to end that sequence. Their style may suit us more than Portugal. They are enterprising so we may be able to profit from the open spaces, but it definitely won't be any easier."

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "We will play our own game, always respecting the team we are facing because we know how good they are. There are no easy games as we have seen in this tournament. Belgium are certainly one of the best teams in the world right now but it does not change much because every game is difficult at this stage of the tournament."

Giorgio Chiellini, Italy captain: "We don’t need to look for motivation for these kind of games, because adrenaline will do everything as soon as we step out on the pitch. I think it will be a match between two great sides and small details will likely make all the difference. We have a great deal of respect for [Romelu] Lukaku because he had a great season at Inter and he became a dominant player. But it's almost an insult to only talk about Lukaku when you see how many quality players that Belgium have."

Form guide (most recent first)

Belgium: WWWWWD

Italy: WWWWWW