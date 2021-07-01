Gaizka Mendieta: Patience key for Spain against impressive Swiss
Thursday 1 July 2021
In his latest column for EURO2020.com, the former midfielder praises the courage of Spain's conviction but warns that patience may be required against a Switzerland team with a striker in "red-hot form".
For me the most impressive thing about this set of Spain players is how they have overcome all the obstacles put in front of them from day one. It is quite remarkable the way they have bounced back, showing their mental strength and capabilities to follow Luis Enrique's game plan with the utmost conviction.
The victory over Croatia was, in my opinion, Spain's best game at EURO 2020 in terms of overall performance, but you cannot take anything for granted. If you rest on your laurels then you will be in trouble, and I do not think Spain will be doing that.
To go really far in a tournament you need to keep things tight at the back and the next thing for Spain is to ensure that they keep sides out. They have found their shooting boots and now it is time to ensure the other end is taken care of.
Haris Seferović, who was outstanding against France, is a great player both with his feet and in the air. Against Poland and Croatia we saw that Spain need to improve when it comes to dealing with crosses and that will be a big challenge for the back line against a player of his calibre in red-hot form.
Spain will not change their playing style, but Switzerland are a side who are more comfortable without the ball than Croatia. I think we will see a similarly tight affair to the early group stage games with Sweden and Poland.
Vladimir Petković's boys showed against France they can keep a side at arm's length when not in possession. So I think it’s a matter of making the ball move quickly, making them run and trying to tire them out, moving them from one side to another, taking advantage of any of the spaces they leave at the back.Download the EURO app