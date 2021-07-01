EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: Limitless squad for quarter-finals

For those Fantasy managers tempted to utilise the Limitless chip on Matchday 5, UEFA.com suggests a potential high-value squad.

English, Italian and Spanish assets all feature significantly in the suggested Matchday 5 Limitless squad, while there is also representation from Belgium, Denmark and Switzerland.

Goalkeepers

Italy have continued to prove themselves as a notoriously strong side defensively at UEFA EURO 2020, keeping clean sheets in all three of their group stage games before conceding just once in the round of 16. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.7m) therefore should be considered an automatic selection in any Limitless squad as the Azzurri look to secure a 12th shut-out in their last 13 matches.

However, if Italy do concede, then England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (€5.7m) represents a more than adequate second option. Following their 2-0 victory against Germany, the Three Lions are now the only side remaining not to have let in a goal over the course of the competition.

Defenders

With Fantasy managers now able to select five players per country, there is room for England defenders with centre-back John Stones (€5.7m) and full-back Luke Shaw (€6.1m) both making the cut. Stones provides an attacking threat from set-pieces whilst Shaw provided an assist in the round of 16, setting up England's opening goal.

Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola (€5.6m), despite not keeping a clean sheet on Matchday 4, registered his second assist of the tournament. With 20 points accrued across his three appearances, the attack-minded left-back's selection speaks for itself.

Another attacking defender, Joakim Mæhle (€4.7m), also makes the squad off the back of scoring on successive matchdays for Denmark whilst Aymeric Laporte (€6.2m) rounds off the defence. However, with teamsheets for Spain's game against Switzerland available before the Fantasy transfer deadline, Laporte is worth switching out for the more attacking Jordi Alba (€6.2m) should the Barcelona full-back be restored to the starting line-up.

Midfielders

After scoring his second goal of the finals in Belgium's round of 16 win over Portugal, Thorgan Hazard (€8.1m) earns a place in our Limitless squad for the quarter-finals. With brother Eden and fellow midfielder Kevin De Bruyne significant injury doubts for the Red Devils, the Dortmund star could be the creative force needed to break down the Italian defence.

Two other midfielders who shone on Matchday 4 were Spain's Ferran Torres (€8.1m) and Raheem Sterling (€9.7m) of England. After a goal and an assist against Croatia, Torres has now racked up three attacking returns over the course of the last two matchdays, whilst Sterling's goal against Germany was his third of the tournament.

Despite having not registered an attacking return in the epic win against France, Xherdan Shaqiri (€7.4m) remains one of Switzerland's most dangerous attacking outlets, as he proved on Matchday 3 when two goals helped him register 13 Fantasy points against Turkey.

Completing the allocation of midfielders in the Limitless squad is Italy's Lorenzo Insigne (€8.6m). Whilst the speedy attacker has failed to find the net since the opening night of the tournament, it has not been for the lack of trying. Playing on the left-hand side of a front three, there is no doubt that the Napoli man will be in the thick of the action for Italy once again from an attacking perspective.

Forwards

As mentioned earlier, the potential absence of both Eden Hazard and De Bruyne means that Belgium will be relying on other players to provide the spark required for the Red Devils to advance to the semi-finals. Romelu Lukaku (€11.3m) is the highest owned player in the EURO Fantasy player base at 57%. Lukaku has already scored three times in the tournament so far and if Roberto Martínez's side are to overcome Italy, they need a star performance from their talismanic striker.

After getting off the mark against Germany last time out, striker Harry Kane (€11.5m) will be full of confidence and desperate to back that up by finding the net once again in the quarter-finals. England take on a Ukraine side who have failed to keep a clean sheet in their four matches in the competition and Kane, who's also the England penalty taker, looks an essential inclusion in any Limitless squad.

The final space is reserved for Álvaro Morata (€9.1m). Spain take on a Switzerland side who have shipped eight goals from their four fixtures, the most of any country remaining in the tournament. With that in mind, Morata looks like an ideal selection as he looks to add to his two goals.