EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: Who should be my captain for the semi-finals?

Just four teams remain at EURO 2020 and Fantasy managers are faced with some key decisions to make regarding captaincy.

UEFA.com picks out an armband candidate from each of the remaining nations.

TUESDAY 6 JULY

Star of the Match: Insigne highlights

Lorenzo Insigne (€8.6m) vs Spain

Insigne has been a consistent starter for Roberto Mancini throughout the tournament and played an integral role in sending Italy to the semi-finals with what proved to the the winner in the quarter-final against Belgium. That strike was his second of the tournament after he notched against Turkey on the opening day of UEFA EURO 2020, and he currently sits on 22 Fantasy points, with no other Italian player having accumulated more at this stage. Whilst Mancini has alternated between Domenico Berardi and Federico Chiesa on the right of his front three, Insigne offers greater reliability when it comes to his game time and that makes him the standout captain choice in this Italian side.

Ferran Torres (€8.2m) vs Italy

There has also been plenty of rotation in the Spanish attacking ranks so far, which has often made selecting their assets somewhat of a challenge, but as was the case for the quarter-finals, Fantasy managers will be able to see Luis Enrique's starting line-up before making their final decisions. Given that Ferran Torres has featured in all five of Spain's fixtures to date, he seems likelier than most to start against Italy. The Manchester City star – who figures in 20% of teams at present – has been directly involved in three goals at EURO 2020 (scoring two and providing one assist) and sits on 22 Fantasy points overall. Given his high ownership, he is likely to be heavily captained on Matchday 6 as Spain bid to reach a third final in four EUROs.

WEDNESDAY 7 JULY

Star of the Match: Watch Kane's England double

Harry Kane (€11.6m) vs Denmark

England recorded their most emphatic EURO finals victory in the quarter-finals as they eased past Ukraine 4-0, with Gareth Southgate's men reaching the semi-finals for a third international tournament in a row. Harry Kane got off to a slow start at the tournament, failing to find the net in England's first three games, but he has truly come alive in the knockout stages, following up his goal against Germany with two more against Ukraine. Always chasing records, you can be sure that Kane will have one eye on finishing as the top scorer in the competition, and he is currently two behind five-goal duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick, who have both been eliminated. For many Fantasy managers, Kane will be their go-to choice for captaincy on Wednesday, should they wish to twist after Tuesday's fixtures.

Joakim Mæhle (€4.9m) vs England

Mæhle has been a revelation for both Denmark and his Fantasy owners at EURO 2020, with the Atalanta man belying his modest price tag to provide significant returns so far. Denmark's last three games alone have brought Mæhle a clean sheet, two goals and supply a wonderful assist when he teed up Kasper Dolberg against Czech Republic. With 28 points accumulated so far, the attacking left-back is an essential inclusion in any Fantasy squad, and is worth considering as a differential captain for the semi-finals, especially for those chasing rivals in their mini-leagues.