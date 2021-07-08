UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Watch: How Italy triumphed on home soil at EURO 1968

Thursday 8 July 2021

The stars of the Azzurri's only previous EURO triumph tell all in a superb UEFA.tv documentary about their eventful success.

Popperfoto via Getty Images

Italy are featuring in their fourth UEFA European Championship final but have to look all the way back to 1968 for their last triumph in the competition, after finishing as runners-up in 2000 and 2012.

As hosts of what was then a four-team final tournament, the Azzurri faced a footballing endurance test before coming out on top in the final in Rome, winning their semi-final on the toss of a coin and then being taken to a replay in the decider.

Watch Forza Italia on UEFA.tv

Background

Pelted with rotten tomatoes by supporters after a loss to North Korea ended their 1966 FIFA World Cup campaign in the group stage, Italy rallied under the leadership of former Fiorentina midfielder Ferruccio Valcareggi.

With Inter Milan left-back Giacinto Facchetti as captain, they qualified for the 1968 finals after a tight two-legged quarter-final against Bulgaria, joining the Soviet Union, Yugoslavia and world champions England in the final four.

Forward Sandro Mazzola and goalkeeper Dino Zoff spoke to UEFA.tv, along with England's Sir Bobby Charlton, for a documentary on the 1968 finals, including superb original footage from the tournament.

Download the EURO app

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 8 July 2021

Related Items

Italy's previous EURO finals
08/07/2021
Live

Italy's previous EURO finals

The Azzurri have appeared in three EURO deciders before – we look back at how they fared.
Why Italy will win
09/07/2021
Live

Why Italy will win

"Every player has stressed how united this group is," says Italy reporter Paolo Menicucci.
Radio Jorginho gets Italy moving
07/07/2021
Live

Radio Jorginho gets Italy moving

Jorginho's feet (and mouth) do the talking on the pitch, but he rarely takes the headlines – that changed on Tuesday.
TV channels and live streams
06/07/2021
Live

TV channels and live streams

See where you can watch the UEFA EURO 2020 matches where you are.
Italy's previous EURO finals
08/07/2021
Live

Italy's previous EURO finals

The Azzurri have appeared in three EURO deciders before – we look back at how they fared.