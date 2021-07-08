EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: Who should be my captain for the final?

We’ve reached the final of EURO 2020 with just Italy and England left to battle it out for European supremacy, but who should you captain in your Fantasy side? UEFA.com assesses the options.

ITALY

Federico Chiesa (€7.4m) vs England

Despite not starting either of Italy's first two games of EURO 2020, Chiesa is now firmly established in Roberto Mancini's starting line-up and it would be a huge surprise if he wasn’t named in the XI against England on Sunday. The Juventus asset struck against Austria in the round of 16 and he was at it again in the semi-finals, curling a fine effort past Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón. With striker Ciro Immobile having failed to find the net since Matchday 2, it is the supporting cast of attackers who have carried the Azzurri to the final and another moment of magic from Chiesa could be required if Italy are to win their second UEFA European Championship. While Lorenzo Insigne offers an alternative captaincy route, the lesser-owned Chiesa could be the man to give you that final push up your mini-leagues.

Leonardo Bonucci (€5.7m) vs England

There are no rules against captaining defenders in EURO Fantasy, and you could do a lot worse than siding with Bonucci. Although the Italians have conceded once in each of their knockout games so far, prior to that they had kept 11 consecutive clean sheets across all competitions. Experienced centre-back pairing Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini simply thrive on shutting their opponents out, with Bonucci also having a goal narrowly ruled out for offside in the quarter-final against Belgium. The Juventus man has featured in every match so far, and with Italy of course looking to keep things tight at the back in the final, Bonucci could well outscore any attacking asset on show.

ENGLAND

Harry Kane (€11.7m) vs Italy

For those Fantasy managers looking to attack the final, England's captain will be one of the first names to consider for the armband. The striker has come to the fore in the knockout rounds, scoring four goals in his last three games to take him to within just one of the competition's leading goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo. Although leading England to EURO 2020 glory will no doubt be Kane's top priority, you can be sure that he'll be eyeing up the top scorer accolade having also achieved that feat at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Only Luke Shaw has amassed more Fantasy points than Kane since the end of the group stage, and given that he features in more Fantasy squads than any other player at present, he is the safest skipper choice.

Raheem Sterling (€9.9m) vs Italy

Considered by many to have been England's best and most consistent performer throughout the tournament, Sterling was at his scintillating best against Denmark in the second semi-final. Having already helped himself to an assist and three goals during the Three Lions’ route to the final, Sterling won the penalty against the Danes that ultimately proved decisive and his performance arguably warranted a greater Fantasy return than the four points he received. Regardless, the winger sits on 37 points over the course of the tournament – more than any other player who will be competing in the final – and given his current form, looks more than capable of adding to that tally on Sunday.