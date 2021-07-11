EURO 2020 ambassadors mull over Italy vs England final

Final predictions

Gianluca Zambrotta, EURO 2000 finalist with Italy: It's difficult to say who will win. Clearly, I hope that Italy will. I believe that the best teams in the tournament have reached the final. Italy were spectacular in the group stage, then they knew how to suffer. England have conceded only one goal, they were perhaps the most solid side from a defensive point of view. It's hard to say who will come out on top.

David James, EURO 2004 quarter-finalist with England: I'll go with my heart. England will have to dig deep, but they have it in them. You'll see the passion and the desire of this England team to finish the job. I think we're going to see every quality, because Italy will force them to show that. England victory – I don't care how.

Italy and England in final showdown

Nuno Gomes, EURO 2004 finalist with Portugal: We have two great teams who have worked very well collectively and who have players that are capable of deciding a game on their own. England have the slight advantage of playing at Wembley but Italy are defensively very strong and dangerous on the break. I'm expecting a great match and may the best team win.

Gaizka Mendieta, EURO 2000 quarter-finalist with Spain: I would say that England will win it. Playing at home is an important factor with a big crowd behind them, and they have been defending so consistently throughout the tournament while being so clinical up front. There's also the depth in the squad: a lot of quality to bring off the bench.

Moment of the tournament

Behind the scenes with the Italy and England squads

Gianluca Zambrotta: My favourite moment was when Eriksen recovered and we finally found out that he was fine. It was the highlight of the tournament alongside seeing Denmark playing for him and making it to the semi-finals. I only hope Eriksen can play again.

David James: ﻿It has to be post-match after the semi-final against Denmark. When you see 60,000 England fans celebrating with the team – and what it means – it was just brilliant. The fans and the players were celebrating in unison. The whole stadium and the players singing Sweet Caroline was just a terrific moment.

Nuno Gomes: For me, the best moment of the tournament was when it was confirmed that Christian Eriksen was going to be OK. Of course, there have been beautiful goals and amazing matches but nothing comes close to that moment.

Gaizka Mendieta: The Eriksen moment was very dramatic but we saw how football united and supported him. France's elimination was a different kind of dramatic: they were favourites for most people and probably should have qualified at 3-1 up but ended up being knocked out.

Match of the tournament

England v Italy: Watch the full EURO 2012 penalty shoot-out

Gianluca Zambrotta: France-Switzerland, when Switzerland pulled two goals back in the last 15 minutes, was the game that excited me the most. Switzerland never gave up against the world champions; they believed and made it through. However, Croatia 3-5 Spain﻿ was also very exciting.

David James: I'm going to go for Germany 2-2 Hungary; that game, along with Portugal 2-2 France at the same time. I think England were playing all four of them in the last 16 at any one point of that evening!

Nuno Gomes: This EURO will without a doubt be remembered as one of the best ever, and I saw a lot of great games, but maybe Croatia 3-5 Spain was the best, for the goals and emotion right until the end.

Gaizka Mendieta: My match of the tournament was Spain coming back to beat Croatia after that early own goal. I'm a bit biased but it was a great performance and showed a change in the mentality of the team. The combination of that and the France-Switzerland match made for an incredible day of football.