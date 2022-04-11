Webby Awards: Vote for the UEFA EURO 2020 mobile app!
Monday 11 April 2022
Article summary
The UEFA EURO 2020 mobile app has been nominated for the 26th Annual Webby Awards; vote for us in the People’s Voice category.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA EURO 2020 mobile app has been nominated for the 26th Annual Webby Awards!
Now we need your help! As a nominee we are also eligible to win the People's Voice Award for the "most complete app ever".
Please cast your vote and verify it when you receive an email back.
Thanks for your support!Vote here!