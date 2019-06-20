EURO on this day: 20 June
Thursday 20 June 2019
Article summary
On this day: Antonín Panenka's famous penalty sealed Czechoslovakia's 1976 triumph.
Article top media content
Article body
Czechoslovakia 2-2 West Germany aet, Czechs win 5-3 on pens
(Švehlík 8, Dobiaš 25; Müller 28, Hölzenbein 89)
1976 final, Belgrade
West Germany came from two goals down to force extra time in this thrilling final as Dieter Müller and Bernd Hölzenbein, in the dying seconds, cancelled out first-half strikes from Ján Švehlík and Karol Dobiaš.
It had been almost the same in the semi-final against hosts Yugoslavia – this time, though, Franz Beckenbauer and Co were unable to conjure a third goal in the additional half-hour and for the first time a major international tournament final went to penalties. The first seven spot kicks found their target before Uli Hoeness fired over for the holders; Antonín Panenka achieved immortality with the manner he converted the winner.
Click here to read more
Other EURO fixtures on 20 June
1964 third-place play-off: Hungary 3-1 Denmark (aet)
1984 group stage: West Germany 0-1 Spain
1984 group stage: Portugal 1-0 Romania
2000 group stage: England 2-3 Romania
2000 group stage: Portugal 3-0 Germany
2004 group stage: Spain 0-1 Portugal
2004 group stage: Russia 2-1 Greece
2008 quarter-finals: Croatia 1-1 Turkey, Turkey won 3-1 on pens
2016 group stage: Slovakia 0-0 England
2016 group stage: Russia 0-3 Wales