EURO on this day: 20 June

Czechoslovakia 2-2 West Germany aet, Czechs win 5-3 on pens

(Švehlík 8, Dobiaš 25; Müller 28, Hölzenbein 89)

1976 final, Belgrade

West Germany came from two goals down to force extra time in this thrilling final as Dieter Müller and Bernd Hölzenbein, in the dying seconds, cancelled out first-half strikes from Ján Švehlík and Karol Dobiaš.

It had been almost the same in the semi-final against hosts Yugoslavia – this time, though, Franz Beckenbauer and Co were unable to conjure a third goal in the additional half-hour and for the first time a major international tournament final went to penalties. The first seven spot kicks found their target before Uli Hoeness fired over for the holders; Antonín Panenka achieved immortality with the manner he converted the winner.

Other EURO fixtures on 20 June

1964 third-place play-off: Hungary 3-1 Denmark (aet)

1984 group stage: West Germany 0-1 Spain

1984 group stage: Portugal 1-0 Romania

2000 group stage: England 2-3 Romania

2000 group stage: Portugal 3-0 Germany

2004 group stage: Spain 0-1 Portugal

2004 group stage: Russia 2-1 Greece

2008 quarter-finals: Croatia 1-1 Turkey, Turkey won 3-1 on pens

2016 group stage: Slovakia 0-0 England

2016 group stage: Russia 0-3 Wales