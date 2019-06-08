EURO on this day: 8 June

England 2-0 Soviet Union

(R Charlton 39; Hurst 63)

1968 third-place play-off, Rome

World champions England had hoped for more from their first foray into the UEFA European Championship, but goals from future knights Bobby Charlton and Geoff Hurst ensured they did not go home empty-handed.

Charlton set Sir Alf Ramsey's team on their way six minutes before the interval, arriving in the penalty area with trademark timing and lashing in. Hurst had done the hard work and the West Ham man, restored to the England attack after sitting out the semi-final defeat by Yugoslavia three days earlier, fully justified his selection with the second goal just after the hour.

