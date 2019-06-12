EURO on this day: 12 June

England 0-1 Republic of Ireland

(Houghton 6)

1988 group stage, Stuttgart

England were favourites against an Ireland side making a first appearance in a major final tournament. But the absence of the injured Terry Butcher put pressure on England's young central defenders, whose inexperience was exploited almost immediately.

Kevin Moran took a free-kick and hit it long, Ireland's main mode of attack. Mark Wright moved out to the right to cover, though contrived only to get in Gary Stevens's way. The ball fell to Tony Galvin, who hooked in a cross that Kenny Sansom miskicked up in the air and John Aldridge duly headed it to Liverpool club-mate Ray Houghton, whose own header looped beyond Peter Shilton. There were just six minutes on the clock.

