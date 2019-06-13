EURO on this day: 13 June

Yugoslavia 3-3 Slovenia

(Milošević 67 73, Drulović 70; Zahovič 23 57, Pavlin 52)

2000 group stage, Charleroi

The outlook was not so much gloomy as apocalyptic for Yugoslavia three-quarters of the way through this Group C opener. Trailing 3-0, Siniša Mihajlović compounded their woes by getting sent off; but then something incredible happened. Within the space of seven minutes they were level.

Tournament debutants Slovenia, 150-1 outsiders at the start of UEFA EURO 2000, had been in dreamland, coasting after two goals from Zlatko Zahovič and Miran Pavlin's header. Mihajlović's indiscretions seemingly left them on the home straight yet they eased off. Substitute Savo Milošević pounced, scoring twice either side of Ljubinko Drulović's sweet left-footed strike to earn Yugoslavia a remarkable point.

