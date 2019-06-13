EURO on this day: 13 June
Thursday 13 June 2019
On this day: France suffered their worst ever EURO defeat, but Yugoslavia have fond memories of a remarkable comeback.
Yugoslavia 3-3 Slovenia
(Milošević 67 73, Drulović 70; Zahovič 23 57, Pavlin 52)
2000 group stage, Charleroi
The outlook was not so much gloomy as apocalyptic for Yugoslavia three-quarters of the way through this Group C opener. Trailing 3-0, Siniša Mihajlović compounded their woes by getting sent off; but then something incredible happened. Within the space of seven minutes they were level.
Tournament debutants Slovenia, 150-1 outsiders at the start of UEFA EURO 2000, had been in dreamland, coasting after two goals from Zlatko Zahovič and Miran Pavlin's header. Mihajlović's indiscretions seemingly left them on the home straight yet they eased off. Substitute Savo Milošević pounced, scoring twice either side of Ljubinko Drulović's sweet left-footed strike to earn Yugoslavia a remarkable point.
Other EURO fixtures on 13 June
1984 group stage: Belgium 2-0 Yugoslavia
1996 group stage: Switzerland 0-2 Netherlands
1996 group stage: Bulgaria 1-0 Romania
2000 group stage: Spain 0-1 Norway
2004 group stage: Switzerland 0-0 Croatia
2004 group stage: France 2-1 England
2008 group stage: Italy 1-1 Romania
2008 group stage: Netherlands 4-1 France
2012 group stage: Denmark 2-3 Portugal
2012 group stage: Netherlands 1-2 Germany
2016 group stage: Spain 1-0 Czech Republic
2016 group stage: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Sweden
2016 group stage: Belgium 0-2 Italy