EURO on this day: 14 June

Czech Republic 2-1 Italy

(Nedvěd 5, Bejbl 35; Chiesa 18)

1996 group stage, Anfield

Italy's ambitions of following up their run to the 1994 FIFA World Cup final with another impressive showing were left in tatters as the Czech Republic capitalised on Luigi Apolloni's first-half dismissal.

Pavel Nedvěd had given the Czechs a dream start as they sought to distance themselves from a 2-0 defeat by Germany five days earlier. Enrico Chiesa restored parity for a superior Azzurri side but Apolloni then suffered his moment of madness. Italy's challenge was all but over when Radek Bejbl made it 2-1 soon after, though they went down fighting.

Click here to read more

Other EURO fixtures on 14 June

1972 semi-finals: Belgium 1-2 West Germany

1972 semi-finals: Hungary 0-1 USSR

1980 group stage: West Germany 3-2 Netherlands

1980 group stage: Greece 1-3 Czechoslovakia

1984 group stage: West Germany 0-0 Portugal

1984 group stage: Romania 1-1 Spain

1988 group stage: West Germany 2-0 Denmark

1988 group stage: Italy 1-0 Spain

1992 group stage: France 0-0 England

1992 group stage: Sweden 1-0 Denmark

1996 group stage: Portugal 1-0 Turkey

2000 group stage: Italy 2-0 Belgium

2004 group stage: Denmark 0-0 Italy

2004 group stage: Sweden 5-0 Bulgaria

2008 group stage: Sweden 1-2 Spain

2008 group stage: Greece 0-1 Russia

2012 group stage: Italy 1-1 Croatia

2012 group stage: Spain 4-0 Republic of Ireland

2016 group stage: Austria 0-2 Hungary

2016 group stage: Portugal 1-1 Iceland