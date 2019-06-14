EURO on this day: 14 June
Friday 14 June 2019
On this day: For Italy it brings unwanted memories of exiting EURO '96 at Anfield.
Czech Republic 2-1 Italy
(Nedvěd 5, Bejbl 35; Chiesa 18)
1996 group stage, Anfield
Italy's ambitions of following up their run to the 1994 FIFA World Cup final with another impressive showing were left in tatters as the Czech Republic capitalised on Luigi Apolloni's first-half dismissal.
Pavel Nedvěd had given the Czechs a dream start as they sought to distance themselves from a 2-0 defeat by Germany five days earlier. Enrico Chiesa restored parity for a superior Azzurri side but Apolloni then suffered his moment of madness. Italy's challenge was all but over when Radek Bejbl made it 2-1 soon after, though they went down fighting.
Other EURO fixtures on 14 June
1972 semi-finals: Belgium 1-2 West Germany
1972 semi-finals: Hungary 0-1 USSR
1980 group stage: West Germany 3-2 Netherlands
1980 group stage: Greece 1-3 Czechoslovakia
1984 group stage: West Germany 0-0 Portugal
1984 group stage: Romania 1-1 Spain
1988 group stage: West Germany 2-0 Denmark
1988 group stage: Italy 1-0 Spain
1992 group stage: France 0-0 England
1992 group stage: Sweden 1-0 Denmark
1996 group stage: Portugal 1-0 Turkey
2000 group stage: Italy 2-0 Belgium
2004 group stage: Denmark 0-0 Italy
2004 group stage: Sweden 5-0 Bulgaria
2008 group stage: Sweden 1-2 Spain
2008 group stage: Greece 0-1 Russia
2012 group stage: Italy 1-1 Croatia
2012 group stage: Spain 4-0 Republic of Ireland
2016 group stage: Austria 0-2 Hungary
2016 group stage: Portugal 1-1 Iceland