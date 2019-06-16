EURO on this day: 16 June
Sunday 16 June 2019
On this day: Masterclasses from Michel Platini and Davor Šuker lit up the 1984 and 1996 finals respectively.
Croatia 3-0 Denmark
(Šuker 54pen 90, Boban 81)
1996 group stage, Sheffield
After initially struggling to live up to their star billing at EURO '96, Croatia grabbed centre stage at Hillsborough, Davor Šuker taking the lead role as they booked a quarter-final spot, all but ending Denmark's title defence in the process.
The holders simply had no answer to Šuker, who turned the second half into a one-man show. The centre-forward scored a penalty after Peter Schmeichel had brought down Mario Stanić, then dummied over the ball for Igor Stimać to hit the bar. He beat Claus Thomsen on the left to set up Zvonimir Boban's 81st-minute goal with a low cross to the far post and, after almost catching Schmeichel out from halfway, chipped in a third at the death with the keeper caught upfield.
Other EURO fixtures on 16 June
1976 semi-finals: Netherlands 1-3 Czechoslovakia (aet)
1984 group stage: France 5-0 Belgium
1984 group stage: Denmark 5-0 Yugoslavia
1996 group stage: Russia 0-3 Germany
2000 group stage: Czech Republic 1-2 France
2000 group stage: Denmark 0-3 Netherlands
2004 group stage: Greece 1-1 Spain
2004 group stage: Russia 0-2 Portugal
2008 group stage: Poland 0-1 Croatia
2008 group stage: Austria 0-1 Germany
2012 group stage: Czech Republic 1-0 Poland
2012 group stage: Greece 1-0 Russia
2016 group stage: England 2-1 Wales
2016 group stage: Ukraine 0-2 Northern Ireland
2016 group stage: Germany 0-0 Poland