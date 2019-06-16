EURO on this day: 16 June

Croatia 3-0 Denmark

(Šuker 54pen 90, Boban 81)

1996 group stage, Sheffield

After initially struggling to live up to their star billing at EURO '96, Croatia grabbed centre stage at Hillsborough, Davor Šuker taking the lead role as they booked a quarter-final spot, all but ending Denmark's title defence in the process.

The holders simply had no answer to Šuker, who turned the second half into a one-man show. The centre-forward scored a penalty after Peter Schmeichel had brought down Mario Stanić, then dummied over the ball for Igor Stimać to hit the bar. He beat Claus Thomsen on the left to set up Zvonimir Boban's 81st-minute goal with a low cross to the far post and, after almost catching Schmeichel out from halfway, chipped in a third at the death with the keeper caught upfield.

