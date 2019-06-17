EURO on this day: 17 June
Monday 17 June 2019
On this day: Yugoslavia had one foot in the 1976 final when Dieter Müller came on for his West Germany debut ...
Yugoslavia 2-4 West Germany (aet)
(Popivoda 19, Džajić 30; Flohe 64, Müller 82 115 119)
1976 semi-finals, Belgrade
Yugoslavia had one foot in the 1976 UEFA European Championship final when West Germany coach Helmut Schön made one of the most inspired substitutions of all time.
With the West Germans trailing 2-1 with 11 minutes left, Schön replaced Herbert Wimmer with Dieter Müller who, on his debut, had the game of his life. Within three minutes the Köln striker had equalised before scoring twice more in extra time to complete a hat-trick and send West Germany through to the final.
Other EURO fixtures on 17 June
1964 semi-finals: Spain 2-1 Hungary (aet)
1964 semi-finals: Denmark 0-3 USSR
1972 third-place play-off: Belgium 2-1 Hungary
1980 group stage: Netherlands 1-1 Czechoslovakia
1980 group stage: Greece 0-0 West Germany
1984 group stage: West Germany 2-1 Romania
1984 group stage: Portugal 1-1 Spain
1988 group stage: West Germany 2-0 Spain
1988 group stage: Italy 2-0 Denmark
1992 group stage: Sweden 2-1 England
1992 group stage: France 1-2 Denmark
2000 group stage: Romania 0-1 Portugal
2000 group stage: England 1-0 Germany
2004 group stage: England 3-0 Switzerland
2004 group stage: Croatia 2-2 France
2008 group stage: Netherlands 2-0 Romania
2008 group stage: France 0-2 Italy
2012 group stage: Denmark 1-2 Germany
2012 group stage: Portugal 2-1 Netherlands
2016 group stage: Italy 1-0 Sweden
2016 group stage: Czech Republic 2-2 Croatia
2016 group stage: Spain 3-0 Turkey