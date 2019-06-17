EURO on this day: 17 June

Yugoslavia 2-4 West Germany (aet)

(Popivoda 19, Džajić 30; Flohe 64, Müller 82 115 119)

1976 semi-finals, Belgrade

Yugoslavia had one foot in the 1976 UEFA European Championship final when West Germany coach Helmut Schön made one of the most inspired substitutions of all time.

With the West Germans trailing 2-1 with 11 minutes left, Schön replaced Herbert Wimmer with Dieter Müller who, on his debut, had the game of his life. Within three minutes the Köln striker had equalised before scoring twice more in extra time to complete a hat-trick and send West Germany through to the final.

